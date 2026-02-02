PSPINC Introduces Dreamersi VPS Web Hosting - Combining the Simplicity of Shared Hosting with the Power of VPS

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Software Publishing, Inc. (PSPINC), a trusted leader in web and email hosting solutions for over 30 years, is proud to announce the launch of Dreamersi VPS Web Hosting. This unique hosting solution combines the ease of shared hosting with the performance and isolation of a virtual private server (VPS). This new tier is specifically engineered to bridge the gap for growing small businesses that have outgrown the traditional shared hosting but require a more accessible path to enterprise-grade hosting. While Dreamersi VPS Web Hosting offers the dedicated power and autonomy of a standalone server, it includes the unique advantage of PSPINC's professional management.

Unlike traditional VPS hosting, Dreamersi VPS Web Hosting delivers a fully managed web hosting environment with all of Dreamersi's shared hosting features, including WebdeXpress (PSPINC's web creation system), enhanced by dedicated VPS resources and a private IP address. This makes Dreamersi VPS Web Hosting ideal for businesses that need higher performance and security without the complexity of running a standalone VPS server.

"Many businesses outgrow shared hosting but are not ready to manage a full VPS server," said Kenichi Uchikura, the founder and CEO of PSPINC. "Dreamersi VPS Web Hosting bridges the gap by providing the simplicity of shared hosting with the added benefits of VPS-level isolation, performance, and security."

Key Benefits of Dreamersi VPS Web Hosting:

Managed VPS Hosting Environment: Dreamersi VPS operates behind the scenes, with all Dreamersi shared hosting features intact, including our website builder, WebdeXpress.

Dreamersi VPS operates behind the scenes, with all Dreamersi shared hosting features intact, including our website builder, WebdeXpress. Dedicated IP Address: Every Dreamersi VPS Web Hosting account includes a private IP, enhanced security, and reliability.

Every Dreamersi VPS Web Hosting account includes a private IP, enhanced security, and reliability. Superior Performance: With a fully isolated environment, Dreamersi VPS Web Hosting ensures consistent speed and stability, even during traffic spikes.

With a fully isolated environment, Dreamersi VPS Web Hosting ensures consistent speed and stability, even during traffic spikes. Expert-Led Server Management: Dreamersi VPS Web Hosting gives small businesses the full power of a dedicated VPS environment without the technical complexities or operational burdens of traditional server management.

To celebrate its launch, PSPINC is offering an exclusive introductory discount of 50% off the regular upgrade price. The Dreamersi VPS Hosting add-on is available immediately to both new and existing customers. The goal of this expansion was to provide these enterprise-grade features "at a price any business can afford," said Uchikura.

For customers looking to optimize high speeds, data-heavy applications, and ensure isolated, secure web performance, the Dreamersi VPS Web Hosting suite is currently on sale for just an additional $100/year for a limited time, resulting in $248/year for the Dreamersi VPS Web Hosting plan.

About Pacific Software Publishing, Inc.

Pacific Software Publishing, Inc. is an independent software development company committed to helping small businesses grow online. First established in 1987, PSPINC now serves more than 30,000 companies of all sizes around the world with software designed and developed in-house to help businesses thrive online.

Contact

Ken Uchikura - Founder / CEO

Pacific Software Publishing, Inc.

425-957-0808

[email protected]

https://www.pspinc.com/dreamersi

SOURCE Pacific Software Publishing, Inc.