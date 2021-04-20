All-New Licensed Character Bedding Collections Now Available from Morning Bird

"I only have a few hundred more bedtimes before my youngest son, now 7 years old, will be putting himself to bed. Time flies when you're raising kids. Realizing this inspired me to create a collection that gives parents the opportunity to treasure and harvest the sweet memories that accompany those fleeting bedtime moments," said Jeffrey Franco, Partner of Franco Manufacturing Company Inc., the parent company of Morning Bird. "I feel so proud to stand behind the best quality, softest character bedding on the market."

Morning Bird has a bedding collection for every child, with lots of styles and layers, that will surely make bedtime the best time. Snuggly soft bedding products made from 100% cotton include organic sheet sets, shams and duvets, as well as quilts, sherpa throws and knit throws, available in the following character collections:

Get in on the crime-fighting action with the Batman™ Collection

Get revved up and ready to race to bed with the Hot Wheels™ Collection

Glam up the bedroom with a pop of color with the L.O.L! Surprise!™ Collection

Create the 'PAWfect' spot for planning a rescue mission with the PAW Patrol™ Collection

Join Ryan and all his best buds for a good night's sleep with the Ryan's World™ Collection

With Morning Bird's versatile family-friendly fabrics and original designs, it is easy to create the perfect sanctuary for your little bird. For additional information on Morning Bird or to learn tips and tricks on making bedtime go more smoothly, visit The Morning Bird Blog.

About Franco Manufacturing Co.

Founded in 1952 by David E. Franco and his three sons, Franco Manufacturing Co. is now in its third generation. While remaining committed to our well-established legacy of product innovation, quality and service, the mission at Franco Manufacturing Co. is to create inspiring, decorative and innovative home decor products that are competitively priced and bring comfort and joy to everyone aged 0 to 100. The company's Morning Bird brand helps bring iconic characters to life in homes everywhere with high quality fabrics and designs.

