All-New Mitsubishi Outlander Honored as 2021 Wards 10 Best Interiors Winner

"Outlander has been a runaway success since it launched earlier this year through a first-of-its kind partnership with Amazon, and it continues to impress both new and returning customers," said Mark Chaffin, MMNA Chief Operating Officer. "In addition to being recognized for design and quality, Outlander has been recognized for outstanding safety as a Top Safety Pick+ by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. There's more to come, and we're looking forward to a bright future ahead for Mitsubishi Motors."

The interior design concept for the all-new Outlander is Omotenashi, or next-level Japanese hospitality, regarded for anticipating guest needs.

Outlander provides a quiet and serene space, showcasing quality and convenience through class-above materials. Genuine leather seating surfaces are available on select trims in light gray or black and is color-matched to the instrument panel and door trim for a unified, high-quality, in-cabin experience. A saddle tan accent color for the trim and stitching, with matching semi-aniline leather seats, is available on top-trim SEL Touring models.

Outlander features seating for seven in the segment's only standard third-row seating, embedded navigation, available 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 9-inch center screens, and newly available wireless smartphone charging capability with Android Auto™ and wireless Apple CarPlay®.1 Smartphone pockets built into the second row of seating, and consistent metallic knurling across knobs and controls throughout, add to the feeling of Omotenashi and attention to detail.

Wards 10 Best Interiors recognizes outstanding achievement in aesthetics, comfort, ergonomics, materials usage, fit-and-finish and user-friendliness of displays and controls. Of the recognition, Industry Analyst and Wards 10 Best Interiors Judge Bob Gritzinger said, "Super job of taking it to another level with unique interior touches that allow it to stand above the crowd in this highly competitive segment."

For more information on the all-new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander, visit MitsubishiCars.com.

Disclaimers

Apple CarPlay®, Siri®, and Apple Music® are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. iPhone is a registered trademark of Apple, Inc. Android™, Android Auto™, Google™, Google Play™, Google Maps™, Google Assistant™, and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC. Distracted driving is dangerous. Restrict use of connected devices to safe times and always exercise caution so your full attention is given to vehicle operation.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA was the top-ranked Japanese brand in the J.D. Power 2021 Initial Quality Study. In its Environmental Targets 2030, MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation has set a goal of a 40 percent reduction in the CO2 emissions of its new cars by 2030 through leveraging EVs — with PHEVs as the centerpiece — to help create a sustainable society.

With headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, and corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, Florida and Virginia, MMNA directly and indirectly employs more than 8,000 people across the United States.

For more information, contact:

Jeremy Barnes

Senior Director, Communications and Events

[email protected]

Mobile: 714-296-1402

Lauren Ryan

Manager, Communications and Events

[email protected]

Mobile: 404-862-8286

SOURCE Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Related Links

www.mitsubishicars.com

