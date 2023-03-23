All-new PXG 0311 GEN6 Golf Clubs Flat-out Perform

PXG 0311 GEN6 Drivers, Fairway Woods, Hybrids, & Irons Are Engineered to Elevate Every Golfer's Game from Tee to Green

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PXG goes from strength to strength with the introduction of new PXG® 0311® GEN6 Golf Clubs. Blazing fast, beyond forgiving, and absolutely stunning, PXG 0311 GEN6 Drivers, Fairways, Hybrids, and Irons are loaded with advanced technologies, are made from top-quality materials, and include the most impactful precision weighting system in the golf industry.

With PXG's latest release, the company honed in on mishit performance. From head design to face material, shape, and thickness to adjustable weighting and robotic polishing, PXG GEN6 Golf Clubs present a refined design engineered to be built to specification.

"We've considered every detail and pushed the designs, materials, and technologies to the extreme in developing our new PXG GEN6 Golf Clubs," PXG Founder & CEO Bob Parsons stated. "Our irons, which many people said couldn't get any better, are faster, longer, and more accurate. In fact, they might be the finest irons ever made by anyone. And I also believe we've developed the best driver in the market."

Featuring high-speed face technology, a mass saving high-strength carbon fiber crown, and Precision Weighting Technology, GEN6 Drivers, Fairways, and Hybrids are both explosive and forgiving, helping golfers hit it long and right down the middle. All PXG GEN6 Woods are available in two head shapes – 0311 and 0311 XF - optimized for different player preferences.

PXG also continues to push the envelope with the introduction of PXG 0311 GEN6 Irons. The five-times forged irons feature a milled, variable thickness clubface that is 15% thinner than its predecessor, Power Channel Technology, a proprietary high-speed resin core (XCOR2), and Precision Weighting Technology. Available in two models – Players (P) and Xtreme Performance (XP) – GEN6 Irons are the longest, most forgiving clubs PXG has ever released.

ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to sport fashion apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment. Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, as well as golf apparel, and accessories.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2038879/New_PXG_0311_GEN6_Golf_Clubs.mp4

