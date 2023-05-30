ALL NEW SUMMER EVENT SERIES AT THE TECH INTERACTIVE

DOMINO WEEK, PETS WEEKEND AND ALL NEW SUMMER IMAX® MOVIE SERIES AT THE WORLD RENOWNED SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CENTER IN DOWNTOWN SAN JOSE

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tech Interactive, the world renowned science, technology and education center in the heart of Silicon Valley announced today it's Summer Event Series that includes Tech Tails: Pets Weekend June 24 & 25, Tech Topple: Domino Week from July 9-15 and Tech Flicks Film Fest June 23 & 24 and July 14 & 15.

The Tech Interactive will also have expanded summer hours beginning Memorial Day through August 1—staying open to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

The Tech Interactive is a family-friendly science and technology center in the heart of downtown San Jose. The Tech is a world leader in the creation of immersive STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) education resources to develop the next generation of problem-solvers locally, nationally and globally.
One of the kittens from cat adoption nonprofit Mini Cat Town explores an exhibit at The Tech Interactive. Mini Cat Town will have a pop-up kitten adoption event at The Tech Interactive on June 24 & 25.
A crowd gathers to watch last year's record-breaking domino build at The Tech Interactive. The team behind this build is returning to The Tech Interactive on July 9 for another record-breaking, weeklong building event. This time they will be constructing "Topple Town" a city made to be destroyed.
"This summer we're so excited to expand on some of our favorite events and launch new events that are sure to delight children and adults alike," said Natalie Alvanez-Taylor, Vice President of Marketing & Sales.

Tickets for these events are available now at thetech.org/upcomingevents

Tech Tails: Pets Weekend at the Tech Interactive
June 24 & 25
Partnering with Mini Cat Town, this weekend event offers guests 15 minute 'kitten time" with the opportunity to adopt a furry friend. The Tech Studio will be a cat-lovers paradise as our design challenge becomes Climb the CATscade, feline invaders will cover the mountainside and we've added yarn balls for your launching devices. We're also bringing back the create-a-cat-toy activity, with a variety of upcycled materials to use to create a sustainable and cat-approved toy. Don't miss the return of one of our most popular educational documentaries—"Superpower Dogs." Narrated by Chris Evans, this IMAX adventure showcases the life-saving superpowers and extraordinary bravery of some of the world's most amazing dogs.

Tech Topple: Domino Week at the Tech Interactive
July 9 – 15
The Tech Interactive is partnering with YouTube sensation Flash Domino and his group of chain reaction masterminds to build a world-record domino topple that will leave you in awe! The crew of domino masters will spend a full week constructing Topple Town, the city made to be demolished. Drop by anytime during the week to see their construction in process, then be sure to be at The Tech Interactive at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 15 for Topple Town's ultimate destruction.

We're also making The Tech Studio the place to be all week, with a ton of exciting events and workshops that you don't want to miss. Learn how to build like a domino pro from the domino pros—and don't forget to catch the breathtaking IMAX movie "Dream Big!" This inspiring documentary goes behind the scenes of engineering marvels from around the world and will inspire people of all ages to dream—and build—big!

Tech Flicks: IMAX Film Nights
Escape the heat and get immersed in the worlds of wizards, watch a summer movie classic and experience the thrills of a fighter pilot. Each night will feature a trivia challenge prior to the movie, photo opps, costume contest and themed food & drink!

HARRY POTTER IN IMAX WEEKEND
June 23-24
Harry Potter 3 and Harry Potter 5
Showtimes
5 pm & 8 pm

SPIELBERG CLASSICS IN IMAX
Watch Steven Spielberg's classics Jaws & E.T in IMAX!
July 14-15
Showtimes
5:00 pm E.T
8:00 pm Jaws

About The Tech Interactive
The Tech Interactive is a world renowned science, technology, and education center in the heart of Silicon Valley. For over 20 years, The Tech Interactive has welcomed more than 10 million visitors to experience hands-on activities, experimental labs and design challenges. A world leader in the creation of immersive STEAM education resources, the Tech's goal is to develop the next generation of problem-solvers locally, nationally and globally. Through programs such as The Tech Challenge, our annual team design competition for youth, and internationally renowned programs such as The Tech for Global Good, which honors people doing work to benefit humanity, The Tech celebrates the present and encourages the development of innovative technology for a more promising future. Learn more at the Thetech.org

