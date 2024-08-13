All Nine Covenant Health Acute-Care Hospitals Earn "A" Grades in Patient Safety

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Each of Covenant Health's nine acute-care hospitals in East Tennessee earned an "A" hospital safety grade for Spring 2024 from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit organization which collects and reports data related to safety, quality, and other aspects of hospitals' performance. Leapfrog assigns safety grades based on over 30 measures of errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.

Covenant Health hospitals receiving "A" grades were:

"Covenant Health is proud that each of our facilities have been recognized by The Leapfrog Group for our commitment to patient safety. Our hospitals make patients our top priority, and the 'A' score is a testament to our efforts," said Debbi Honey, senior vice president and chief nursing officer of Covenant Health. "Every person at our organization is committed to excellence and to making Covenant Health the best choice for patients. It is because of their hard work that we earn national recognitions for the care we provide our patients."

"Covenant Health is well-respected for the high quality of care we provide in our communities, and we are pleased to be recognized at a national level," said Mike Belbeck, executive vice president of operations of Covenant Health. "Across our entire organization, we continually focus on internal processes for improving patient safety. Our hospitals have achieved high levels of performance, often exceeding national benchmarks, in areas such as preventing healthcare-associated infections. I applaud our staff for their dedication to fulfilling Covenant Health's pledge of excellence."

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program focused exclusively on preventable medical errors, infections and injuries. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

SOURCE Covenant Health