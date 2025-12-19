Covenant Health of East Tennessee Promotes Growth in 2025

News provided byCovenant Health
Dec 19, 2025, 13:08 ET
KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Covenant Health, a clinically integrated healthcare delivery system based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is dedicated to providing the best care for its patients. As part of this commitment, several new locations and technologies were launched in 2025.
- New primary care locations: Heartland Primary Care in Tazewell and Covenant Health Primary Care Belltown in the Karns neighborhood of Knoxville allow more full-spectrum care options to area residents.
- New specialty care locations: Fort Loudoun Orthopedics offers additional orthopedic care services to Lenoir City residents and gastrointestinal services were expanded by the addition of Knoxville Gastrointestinal Specialists.
- New urgent care locations: As Covenant Health works to grow its urgent care offerings, several locations opened in 2025 to bring its total to eight locations, with several more openings scheduled for 2026.
- Opening of the Brethen Foundation Advanced Care Wing at Covenant Health Fort Loudoun: The wing added 26 private patient rooms, a state-of-the-art 11-bed intensive care unit, and nearly 20,000 square feet of new space.
- Opening of the Covenant Health Specialty Pharmacy: The Covenant Health Specialty Pharmacy, located at Covenant Health Fort Sanders Regional, is designed to support patients with complex and rare conditions through advanced medication management, personalized education and compassionate care coordination.
- Enhancing emergency care: The new Covenant Health Emergency Medical Services provides emergency and non-emergency intra-facility transport and urgent patient transfer transports.
- Groundbreaking of Covenant Health Springbrook: The new medical campus in Alcoa will offer convenient access to primary, urgent and cardiac care, imaging and more.
In addition to adding physical locations, several Covenant Health facilities debuted new technology:
- Breast care: A new breast ultrasound machine, a biopsy machine and table, and margin visualization technology helped expand breast care services throughout the region.
- Heart care: New X-ray equipment and monitoring software in an expanded cardiology catheterization lab provides more advanced heart care in Crossville.
- Lung care: Cutting-edge bronchoscope technology aids in endoscopic care for procedures related to lung conditions in Knoxville.
- Prostate care: Innovative robotic AI-powered technology helps treat enlarged prostates for men in the Cumberland Plateau.
- Retina care: The introduction of retina care allows Morristown residents a local option for advanced retina treatments.
- Surgical care: Robotic-assisted technology helps enhance general, urologic and gynecological surgeries in Morristown.
