All of Us Research Program Featured at 2019 Chicago ¡Vive Tu Vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® Celebration

CHICAGO, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, June 15, 2019, the National Alliance for Hispanic Health and the Chicago Hispanic Health Coalition will celebrate their 13th annual ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® event in Chicago. The event includes free health screenings and promotes physical activity and good nutrition in Hispanic communities for better health and wellness for the whole family.

"As a special feature, the Alliance is bringing the All of Us Research Program to the 2019 Chicago ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® event. All of Us is a historic effort to gather data from one million or more people living in the US to accelerate research and improve health. The participation of diverse communities in All of Us will help build the foundation for a new era of health care where medicine is tailored to each person," said Dr. Jane L. Delgado, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, the nation's leading Hispanic health advocacy group.

Precision medicine is an emerging approach to disease treatment and prevention that considers differences in people's lifestyles, environments and biological makeup, including genes. By partnering with 1 million diverse people who share information about themselves over many years, the All of Us Research Program will enable research to more precisely prevent and treat a variety of health conditions.

All of Us seeks to transform the relationship between researchers and participants, bringing them together as partners to inform the program's directions, goals and responsible return of research information. Participants will be able to access their own health information, summary data about the entire participant community and information about studies and findings that come from All of Us.

"The future of medicine will be treatment and prevention tailored to the individual. But that future will only be realized if more people in this country are a part of our national science base. It is the diversity of our individual health experiences that will drive the next great breakthroughs in science and health. That is why we are proud to be one of the cities hosting the national launch of All of Us," said Esther E. Sciammarella of the Chicago Hispanic Health Coalition.

What: ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® event featuring:

• Health Screenings: Blood pressure, glucose, BMI, STI/HIV and vision

• Fitness: sports and folkloric dances

• Nutrition: educational resources

• Family fun: Live music, dance performances, raffles and giveaways

• Science: Featuring the All of Us Research Program Where: McKinley Park - 2210 W Pershing Rd, Chicago IL 60609 When: Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 10am to 2pm Cost: FREE!

To find a ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® event in your city, please visit www.getupgetmoving.org . To learn more about the All of Us Research Program, please visit https://www.joinallofus.org/en/juntos.

"All of Us" is a registered trademark of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS).

Institute for Minority Health Research (MC 764) • University of Illinois at Chicago • 1819 West Polk Street, Suite 246 • Chicago, IL 60612 www.ChicagoHispanicHealthCoalition.org • TEL: 312-842-2340 • chhc@chicagohispanichealthcoalition.org

The Chicago Hispanic Health Coalition is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization • EIN # 36-4193052

Contact: Edgar Gil Rico • (202) 797-4331

emg@healthyamericas.org

SOURCE Chicago Hispanic Health Coalition

