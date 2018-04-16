All Persons And Entities Who Purchased Common Stock Of Opus Bank ("Opus") Between January 26, 2015 And January 30, 2017, Both Dates Inclusive (The "Class Period").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a proposed Settlement has been reached in this Action. A hearing will be held with respect to the Settlement on July 20, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. before the Honorable André Birotte Jr. at the United States District Court for the Central District of California, United States Courthouse, 350 West First St., Courtroom 7B, Los Angeles, CA 90012.

The purpose of the hearing is to determine whether the proposed Settlement of the securities class action claims asserted in this Action, pursuant to which the Settlement Amount of seventeen million U.S. dollars ($17,000,000) shall be deposited into a Settlement Fund in exchange for the dismissal of the Action with prejudice and a release of claims against Defendants and Released Parties, should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate and in the best interests of the Class. If you purchased Opus common stock during the Class Period, you may be entitled to share in the distribution of the Settlement Fund if you submit a Proof of Claim Form postmarked no later than July 10, 2018, and if the information and documentation you provide in that Proof of Claim Form establishes that you are entitled to a recovery.

This Summary Notice provides only a summary of matters regarding the Action and the Settlement. A detailed notice (the "Notice") describing the Action, the proposed Settlement, and the rights of Class Members to appear in Court at the Final Approval Hearing, to request to be excluded from the Class, and/or to object to the Settlement, the Plan of Allocation and/or the request by Lead Counsel for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of Litigation Expenses, has been mailed to persons or entities known to be potential Class Members. You may obtain a copy of that Notice, a Proof of Claim Form, the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, and other information at www.opusbanksecuritieslitigation.com, or by writing to the following address or calling the following telephone number:

Opus Bank Securities Litigation

c/o JND Legal Administration

P.O. Box 91346

Seattle, WA 98111

(833) 609-9714

If you are a Class Member, you have the right to object to the Settlement, the Plan of Allocation, and/or the request by Lead Counsel for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of Litigation Expenses, or otherwise request to be heard, by submitting no later than June 29, 2018, a written objection in accordance with the procedures described in the Notice. You also have the right to exclude yourself from the Class by submitting no later than June 29, 2018, a written request for exclusion from the Class in accordance with the procedures described in the Notice. If the Settlement is approved by the Court, you will be bound by the Settlement and the Court's Judgment, including the releases provided for in the Settlement and Judgment, unless you submit a request to be excluded.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK'S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE. Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice, Proof of Claim Form, and the Stipulation referenced above, may be made to Lead Counsel for the Lead Plaintiff:

COHEN MILSTEIN SELLERS & TOLL PLLC

Steven J. Toll

Daniel S. Sommers

S. Douglas Bunch

1100 New York Ave N.W.

Suite 500, East Tower

Washington, D.C. 20005

(202) 408-4600

stoll@cohenmilstein.com

dsommers@cohenmilstein.com

dbunch@cohenmilstein.com

DATED: March 12, 2018

By Order of the Court,

United States District Court for the Central District of California

