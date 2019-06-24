All-Purpose Indian Fusion Spice Blend from Mom's Magic Masala Wins sofi™ Award Product of the Year

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The red carpet was rolled out last night at the 65th Annual Summer Fancy Food Show at the Jacob Javits Center, as the Specialty Food Association (SFA) announced that All-Purpose Indian Fusion Spice Blend from Mom's Magic Masala won its highest honor: the 2019 sofi™ Awards for Product of the Year.

Inspired by a family recipe, Mom's Magic Masala's All-Purpose Indian Fusion Spice Blend is a gourmet, fusion spice blend with 16 different spices. Subtle, but savory, it draws inspiration from Indian cuisine.

"We are so honored to be awarded Product of the Year," said Sumeet Jhamb, founder of Mom's Magic Masala . "Our All-Purpose Indian Fusion Spice Blend was created as a celebration of Indian spices that will inspire consumer creativity. This prestigious win shows that we are on the right track."

"The sofi Awards represent the excellence of the $150B specialty food industry," said Phil Kafarakis, president of the Specialty Food Association. "Mom's Magic Masala, a small business that launched with a treasured family recipe, exemplifies the drive and trendsetting innovation within our industry."

The Specialty Food Association has been presenting sofi Awards since 1972. The complete list of sofi winners, announced in April, can be found here .

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association is a thriving community of food artisans, importers and entrepreneurs. Established in 1952 in New York, the not-for-profit trade association provides its 3,800 members in the U.S. and abroad the tools, knowledge and connections to champion and nurture their companies in an always-evolving marketplace. The Association owns and produces the Winter and Summer Fancy Food Show, and presents the sofi Awards honoring excellence in specialty food. Learn more at specialtyfood.com .

Facebook: Specialty Food Association

LinkedIn: Specialty Food Association

Twitter: @Specialty_Food

Instagram: @specialtyfoodassociation

Pinterest: @specialtyfoodassociation

SOURCE Specialty Food Association

Related Links

http://www.specialtyfood.com

