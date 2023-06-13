All Star Healthcare Solutions Names President Ken Bernstein as CEO

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Healthcare Solutions®, a full-service healthcare staffing firm specializing in locum tenens and direct job opportunities for physicians and advanced practitioners, has appointed Ken Bernstein, who also retains his role of President, to Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. He succeeds Keith Shattuck, who served as CEO since 2005.

"Ken is an exceptional leader and the epitome of high performance and absolute dedication. His extensive knowledge of our business has been instrumental in our continued growth. Moreover, he is uniquely positioned to lead our company in its next phase of strategic development," said Shattuck, who will remain with All Star as Chairman of its Partners' Board.

Additionally, Pat Kennedy, who brought over 30 years of growing healthcare staffing firms with her when she joined All Star in 2016, relinquishes her position of Chief Strategy Officer, fully moving to the Partners' Board, which she helped form.

"It's humbling and an honor to have the confidence and support of our Partners' Board and All Star family," said Bernstein. "We — my fellow Executive Board members and I — are excited to lead our company into the next chapter as we continue to move our business forward, remaining grounded in our people-centric culture and Core Values, and committed to connecting quality providers to facilities and patients."

Bernstein joined the company as Chief Financial Officer in 2012, with years of corporate finance and capital structure experience. He expertly oversaw financial planning with a strategic vision and drive for growth before becoming President in August 2022. Bernstein holds degrees in Finance and Management Information Systems (MIS) from the University of Central Florida, College of Business Administration. In 2021, he was recognized as a CFO Awards finalist by the South Florida Business Journal.

All Star Healthcare Solutions® is repeatedly recognized for its outstanding workplace culture and is one of the largest healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Fla., the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in direct-hire positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

