All-Star Paul George partners with Theragun ahead of official return to 2020 professional basketball season.

"I was first introduced to Theragun during my training in Indiana and now I can't live without it. I take it with me wherever I go, even on planes," said Paul George. "The Theragun gives me a deep muscle massage unlike anything else that I have tried, truly activating my muscles and alleviating my pain. The devices also allow me to train harder, move better, and recover faster -- I use them consistently on and off the court."

With over ten years of experience as a professional athlete, George was the 10th overall pick of the 2010 draft and earned All-Rookie Second Team honors. In 2019, George was named First Team All-League selection and two time All-Defensive First Team.

Recovery is a critical part of George's daily routine, and he attributes his exceptional performance in part to using the Theragun PRO over his entire body for relaxation, with special attention to the muscles in his lower body and legs. The Theragun PRO is the industry's leading percussive massage therapy device complete with top-of-the-line, commercial-grade deep muscle treatment for both professional athletes like George and everyday people worldwide. In addition to the Theragun PRO, George also credits the Theragun mini ™, Wave Roller ™(officially launching on July 23, 2020), as well Theragun's Supersoft ™ attachment that allows George to personalize each of his treatments, helping him get back to moving more freely, naturally.

As a Theragun athlete brand ambassador, George joins a top-level suite of pro-athletes who tout the countless performance and recovery benefits that Theragun offers, including professional golfer and winner of the recent Workday Charity Open Collin Morikawa, tennis phenom Amanda Anisimova, triathlete and IRONMAN champion Lucy Charles-Barclay, and Paralympic Champion Jessica Long. Every Theragun is scientifically engineered to deliver the most effective percussive massage therapy experience available and each device syncs with the Therabody app .

ABOUT THERABODY

Theragun was created in 2008 and officially launched in 2016 by chiropractor Dr. Jason Wersland after suffering a life-altering injury. Building on over a decade of research and development, the brand's gold standard Theragun Percussive Massage Therapy devices use proprietary state-of-the-art technology to effectively reduce muscle tension, accelerate recovery, and improve performance. In 2020, Theragun rebranded to Therabody, continuing its mission to provide natural wellness product solutions through innovation in the percussive massage therapy space as well as launching its own U.S. grown and USDA Certified Organic CBD line, TheraOne. Therabody is the most trusted percussive massage therapy brand among professional sports teams, professional athletes, celebrities, world-renowned trainers, physical therapists and people in more than 50 countries. For more information on Therabody's latest products and to stay up to date on company news, visit www.Therabody.com and follow the brand on social media via Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter . The Therabody app is available for download for iOS on the Apple App Store and for Android on the Google Play Store.

