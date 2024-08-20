Therabody Revolutionizes Skincare and Beauty Tech with TheraFace Depuffing Wand That Has Clinically Proven Benefits

The ultra-portable, heat and cold treatment TheraFace Depuffing Wand is clinically proven to enhance elasticity and radiance on the go

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Therabody , the leader in beauty and wellness technology, announced today their newest product, the TheraFace Depuffing Wand, a heat and cold treatment skincare device that is clinically proven to improve firmness and elasticity and enhance radiance.

Inspired by beauty retailer Sephora's extensive industry expertise and informed by customer feedback, the TheraFace Depuffing Wand is designed to provide immediate, visible skincare results at home or on the go. The device boasts both cold and heat treatments that rapidly reach and maintain scientifically calibrated temperatures, offering an effective solution for depuffing and enhancing skin radiance. In a clinical study testing one-time use of the device, 78.9% of participants showed improved firmness of skin and 91.2% of participants showed improvements in skin elasticity. Expert grading showed statistically significant improvement (p<0.001) in radiance. Additionally, self-reported survey results showed that 65.5% of participants saw a decrease in eye puffiness, 89.7% reported feeling refreshed and 94.8% noted the device was easy to use.

The innovative device features:

Clinically tested and proven benefits

Cold and heat treatments with three dermatologist-informed preset temperature setting

Contoured, easy-glide applicator and precision tip designed to reach all areas of the face

Travel-friendly in an ultra-portable, lightweight design

Battery-powered with at least 30 minutes of battery life, depending on desired treatment

Simple, two-button control to power on/off, switch between hot/cold treatments, and to change temperature settings

Dermatologist tested

USB-C charging enabled

FDA-Registered

The TheraFace Depuffing Wand follows the successful launches of TheraFace PRO, the inaugural device that catapulted the brand into beauty and has earned more than 14 awards, and the TheraFace Mask, the LED skincare mask with vibration therapy, that has won 19 awards to date.

"At Therabody, we're committed to growing our successful beauty category and bringing innovation to skin health with our in-house technology and science teams. Our partnership with Sephora perfectly aligns with our mission to bring science-backed, effective solutions that empower people to feel – and look – their best," said Monty Sharma, President and CEO.

The TheraFace Depuffing Wand will be available for $149 on September 3rd online and in-store at Therabody and at Sephora.com.

About Therabody

Therabody is the wellness technology leader that has pioneered well-being and recovery for all since the invention of Theragun in 2008 by Founder & Chief Wellness Officer Dr. Jason Wersland. The company's award-winning product, services and content ecosystem sits at the intersection of technology, healthcare, and consumer goods and serves three distinct categories: Wellness, Beauty and Performance, earning such accolades as TIME's Best Inventions, Allure's Best of Beauty and Fast Company's Brands that Matter.

Science is the foundation of Therabody's product development. The company has completed 25 scientific studies with 26 more in progress and has over 75,000 scientific articles supporting the efficacy of their products and treatments. Whether innovating in the Therabody Lab or collaborating with leading scientists around the world, science fuels the Therabody mission to empower everybody to live longer, healthier lives.

For more information, please download the Therabody App for iOS or Android , visit www.therabody.com , or follow @therabody and @therabodybeauty on social media.

Therabody Beauty

Therabody Beauty innovates clinically proven, easy-to-use technology designed to help consumers minimize skin health concerns and release their own inner glow.

SOURCE Therabody