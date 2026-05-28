No. 1 Performing Instant Games Lottery in South America Continues Partnership with Scientific Games

La Banca de Quinielas de Uruguay Enters New, Exclusive Agreement with Longtime "Ra$padita" Scratch Game Provider

ATLANTA, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games and La Banca de Quinielas de Uruguay will continue their "Ra$padita" instant scratch game partnership through a new, four-year agreement. La Banca de Quinielas has worked exclusively with Scientific Games for more than two decades to responsibly grow its Ra$padita product category through game innovation and best practices, becoming the No. 1-performing lottery instant games operator in South America.

Scientific Games and La Banca de Quinielas de Uruguay will continue their “Ra$padita” instant scratch game partnership through a new, four-year agreement. La Banca de Quinielas has worked exclusively with Scientific Games for more than two decades to responsibly grow its Ra$padita product category through game innovation and best practices, becoming the No. 1-performing lottery instant games operator in South America.

Most recently, La Banca launched an innovative Ra$padita game featuring Micromotion, a premium enhancement that creates the illusion of movement on reflective foil paper stock. Ra$paditas are sold across the South American country of 3.4 million people through a network of traditional storefronts, supermarkets and small shops.

La Banca de Quinielas is the official organization responsible for managing, operating and centralizing lottery and gaming in Uruguay. Founded in the 1930s, the organization today contributes to state-run social programs, charitable causes and public health initiatives. La Banca adheres to the World Lottery Association's international standards for responsible gaming, ensuring safe, transparent gaming experiences.

"We're delighted to continue our highly successful work with La Banca de Quinielas," said John Schulz, President Americas and Global Instant Products for Scientific Games. "Our teams apply Scientific Games' global instant game expertise to continually enhance the Lottery's Ra$padita portfolio and drive responsible growth. We look forward to bringing more entertaining Ra$padita games to Uruguayan players, while generating funding for important good cause programs across the country."

With products representing 70% of instant scratch game retail sales globally, Scientific Games is the largest lottery games creator, producer and services provider in the world. The company provides retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services to 150 lotteries in 50 countries around the globe.

Micromotion™ is a trademark of Serigraph, Inc.

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About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in instant games, data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

SOURCE Scientific Games, LLC