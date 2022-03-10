All-terrain Vehicle(ATV) Market to grow at a CAGR of 16.83% by 2025 | Growing use of ATVs in Recreational, Sports & Military Applications to Boost Growth | Technavio

All-terrain Vehicle Market 2021-2025: Scope

Our all-terrain vehicle market report covers the following areas:

All-terrain Vehicle Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The growing use of ATVs in recreational, sports, and military applications will fuel the growth of the all-terrain vehicle market size. The global all-terrain vehicles market is experiencing increased demand because of the ability of ATVs to move quickly in mountainous and rocky terrain. The preference for recreational activities and adventure among consumers globally, especially among tourists, is growing each passing year. These activities include off-roading, mountain racing, and dirt racing, where ATVs have wide applications. The use of ATVs for military purposes has increased, where these vehicles are used extensively for transportation purposes to remote areas. Currently, countries in North America and Europe dominate the global ATV market as sports and off-road activities are highly popular in these regions.

The environmental factors pose a challenge to the growth of the market. ATVs are designed to aid in easy transportation on rough terrain and uneven off-road surfaces & their off-roading capabilities have adverse effects on the environment. According to biologists, the use of ATVs and other off-highway vehicles can damage the characteristics of the soil on which they are driven. This is because riding ATVs can lead to soil erosion and increase the bulk density, strength, and permeability of the soil. Such detrimental effects of off-highway vehicles, including ATVs, have been proven by environmentalists. Moreover, behavioral changes and physiological responses in wild animals due to off-road activities are impacting the entire wildlife population. Scientists further claim that growth in off-road activities increases wildlife mortality rates.

All-terrain Vehicle Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Type

Sports ATV



Utility ATV



Snowmobiles

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

All-terrain Vehicle Market 2021-2025: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

The all-terrain vehicle market share growth by the sports ATV segment will be significant for revenue generation. The increase in off-road recreational activities is driving the ATV market for sports . The increase in the number of sports enthusiasts driving ATVs and the development of ATV experience zones will have a positive impact on this market segment.

will be significant for revenue generation. The increase in off-road recreational activities is driving the ATV market for sports The increase in the number of sports enthusiasts driving ATVs and the development of ATV experience zones will have a positive impact on this market segment. 81% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for all-terrain vehicles in North America . Market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The high popularity of and demand for off-road vehicles such as ATVs in the US and Canada will facilitate the all-terrain vehicle market growth in North America over the forecast period.



All-terrain Vehicle Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist all-terrain vehicle market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the all-terrain vehicle market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the all-terrain vehicle market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of all-terrain vehicle market vendors

All-terrain Vehicle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.83% Market growth 2021-2025 998.95 thousand units Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 14.54 Performing market contribution North America at 81% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., HISUN Motors Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Nebula Automotive Pvt. Ltd., Polaris Inc., Suzuki Motor Corp., Taiwan Golden Bee Co. Ltd., Textron Inc., and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

