Highest EV9 sales to date leads to a 144-percent year-over-year increase in sales of Kia's fully electric vehicles

The new Sorento increased 24-percent over April 2023 as SUVs accounted for 81-percent of Kia's U.S. sales, the highest monthly mix in company history

Best-ever April for three Kia utility vehicles: Carnival, Telluride and Sportage

IRVINE, Calif., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its push toward sustainable mobility leadership, the all-new EV9 delivered its best sales performance to date in April and Kia America shattered its all-time monthly EV sales record, increasing 61-percent over the previous record set in April 2022 total. Kia sold 65,754 units in April, with SUVs accounting for 81-percent of the mix.

ALL-TIME BEST EV SALES FOR KIA AMERICA IN APRIL.

Three Kia utility vehicles – Carnival (+18-percent); Telluride (+5-percent) and Sportage (+2-percent) – each delivered the best April sales in their respective histories. In addition, sales of the all-electric EV6 grew 65-percent year-over-year while the new Sorento (+24-percent) and ICE Forte (+11-percent) also posted year-over-year gains.

"The impressive sales momentum generated by Kia's EV and electrified models in the first quarter continued to accelerate in April with best-ever EV and SUV performances," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "With the new Sorento now in showrooms and refreshed Carnival and K5 models arriving later this summer, Kia continues to capture new customers and retain brand loyalists by offering consumers world-class ICE, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric choices."

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America announced several initiatives, including:

Kia received three awards for vehicle excellence from the editors of Cars.com in their annual rankings of "2024 Best Value New Cars." In the Compact Car category, the 2024 Forte sedan and 2024 Soul crossover led the pack with first and second place honors, respectively, and the all-electric 2024 EV6 received third-place honors in the Electric Vehicle (EV) category.





The 2024 Kia EV9 was recognized as an industry leader by AutoTrader in the publication's annual rankings of "Best New Cars of 2024." The all-electric EV9 SUV was honored alongside 10 other top vehicles. This is the fourth time in as many years that a Kia vehicle was named to the list.





Kia was honored at the 2024 Car Design Award ceremony, receiving the prestigious accolade for 'Brand Design Language'. As part of its much lauded brand relaunch, Kia unveiled its revolutionary new design philosophy, 'Opposites United,' in 2021. The design philosophy harnesses three energies - tension, harmony, and dynamism - to create fresh perspectives and develop new ideas inspired by the contradicting forces experienced in daily life.



MONTH OF APRIL YEAR TO DATE Model 2024 2023 2024 2023 EV9 1,572 0 5,579 0 EV6 2,051 1,241 6,110 4,633 Rio 83 2,792 1,906 9,800 Forte 12,360 11,182 45,983 41,708 K5 333 5,035 7,086 19,323 Stinger 0 963 0 3,009 Soul 5,708 6,590 18,160 23,574 Niro 3,031 2,999 10,506 12,826 Seltos 5,672 5,428 20,455 19,322 Sportage 13,739 13,426 51,025 45,110 Sorento 8,668 6,965 30,912 27,131 Telluride 8,949 8,555 34,527 35,745 Carnival 3,588 3,029 13,126 10,160 Total 65,754 68,205 245,375 252,341

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

SOURCE Kia America