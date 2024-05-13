2025 Kia Sorento Hybrid has a starting MSRP of $38,690

Confident, refreshed exterior design imparts bolder character to Sorento

Tech-savvy and futuristic cabin elevates interior

IRVINE, Calif., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kia announced pricing for the 2025 Sorento Hybrid, which benefits from a host of updates that lend the electrified SUV a more confident and modern appearance, coupled with a tech-rich interior that aims to meet the digital demands of today's consumers.

Trim Levels/Pricing – MSRP (excludes $1,375 destination)1

FWD AWD Sorento Hybrid EX $38,690 $40,490 Sorento HybridSX Prestige N/A $46,890

Kia America Announces Pricing for 2025 Sorento Hybrid

For the 2025 model year, the Sorento Hybrid looks sleeker and more distinctive thanks to a host of new standard lighting elements including Kia's signature Star Map lighting in the front and rear and amber daytime running lights. Emphasizing the Sorento Hybrid's updated appearance are new Cityscape Green, Mineral Blue, Interstellar Grey and Volcanic Sand exterior colors, plus a new Dust Blue interior color palette that provides an inviting ambiance. Unique to the electrified variant are 19-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the Sorento Hybrid gets a standard panoramic instrument panel with a 4.3-inch TFT and 12.3-inch screen, while the SX-P trim upgrades to a curved panoramic panel with 12.3-inch dual screens. This display unlocks Kia's ultramodern Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) operating system with faster processing speeds and available Digital Features and Services2 Over The Air3 (OTA) update capability. Wireless Android Auto4 and Apple CarPlay5 are standard, as are USB-C ports conveniently located throughout all three rows. Stepping up to the SX-P trim also adds a standard suede headliner, ventilated front seats and Advanced Digital Key 2.06 to the roster of features.

Power in the Sorento Hybrid comes from a 1.6-liter turbocharged Gas Direct Injection (GDI) I-4, 1.5 kWh battery, and 44.2 kW electric motor that delivers 227 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft. of torque via a 6-speed automatic transmission. With an EPA-estimated 36 MPG combined7 (FWD models), the Sorento Hybrid is in it for the long haul. For adventures outside of city limits, all-wheel drive8 is available on the Sorento Hybrid EX trim and standard on the SX-P.

Notable driver convenience systems9 added to the 2025 Sorento Hybrid includes available Smart Cruise Control-Machine Learning (SCC-ML), designed to adapt to and match driving style with certain inputs; and available Highway Driving Assist 210 (HDA-2) with automatic lane change is designed to help the vehicle maintain a set distance from the vehicle detected ahead, stay within detected lane markers on select highways, and aid in lane changes under specific conditions.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

2 Digital Features and Services may require an additional cost and may vary by model, model year, and trim level. Features, specifications, and fees are subject to change. Kia Connect subscription is required and Kia Connect terms and conditions apply.

3 Over-the-Air features and updates may require an additional cost and may vary by model, model year, and trim level. Features, specifications, and fees are subject to change. Kia Connect subscription is required and Kia Connect terms and conditions apply.

4 Android Auto vehicle user interface is a product of Google and its terms and privacy statements apply. Requires the Android Auto app on Google Play store and an Android compatible smartphone running Android 5.0 Lollipop or higher. Data plan rates apply. Android, Android Auto, and Google Play are trademarks of Google LLC.

5 CarPlay runs on smartphone cellular data service. Normal data rates apply. Apple and CarPlay are trademarks of Apple.com.

6 Kia Digital Key requires an eligible Kia Connect subscription and a compatible smart device with an active data plan. Normal cellular service rates may apply when using a smart device.

7 Based on EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition.

8 No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver error and/or driving conditions. Always drive safely.

9 Advanced driver assistance systems are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

10 When engaged, Highway Driving Assist is not a substitute for safe driving, may not detect all objects surrounding the vehicle, and only function on certain federal highways. Always drive safely and use caution.

