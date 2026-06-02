ALL WEATHER ARCHITECTURAL ALUMINUM EXHIBITING AT THE 2026 AIA CONFERENCE ON ARCHITECTURE & DESIGN

All Weather to preview its All New Minimalist Collection at the AEC Industry's Premier Event for the First Time

VACAVILLE, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the need for higher performing custom aluminum windows and doors for the luxury residential segment, All Weather Architectural Aluminum (All Weather) will be exhibiting at the 2026 AIA Conference on Architecture & Design (AIA26), June 11-12, Booth #727 at the San Diego Convention Center, for the company's first time.

Minimalist Collection by All Weather All Weather Architectural Aluminum AIA Booth Rendering

With over 12,000 attendees from all 50 states, 70 countries and 600+ exhibitors, you are invited to experience the AIA26 Expo, the AEC industry's largest annual event of the year, absolutely free. Simply register at All Weather AIA Free Expo Pass Registration and type in the special code AIA26EXGST at checkout for your complimentary EXPO pass.

As the industry leader in designing and manufacturing high quality, energy efficient custom aluminum windows and doors, All Weather will be highlighting the following products in its new 20'x 20' island booth at AIA26.

Minimalist Collection

All Weather will be previewing its latest innovation, the Minimalist Collection, the company's highest performing fenestration products. The Minimalist Collection by All Weather offers the company's narrowest stile and rail profiles in largest window and door sizes with the highest thermal performance values the company has to offer.

HVHZ Impact Rated Windows

All Weather will be displaying its Impact Rated windows. Designed for extreme weather conditions, wind-borne debris areas and coastal locations, All Weather's Impact Rated windows meet the demanding requirements set forth in accordance with Miami Dade County, including the High Velocity Hurricane Zone (HVHZ) and offer an outstanding DP45 rating.

All Weather will also be featuring its Legacy products including the Series 7000 Swing Door, the Series 5000, Series 6000 and Series 6100 windows.

AIA 26 brings the largest and most influential network of architect and design professionals together every year and offers the following:

Industry's largest 2-day expo featuring high-profile product launches, the newest materials and the latest technologies, emerging trends and interactive demos from leading manufacturers and suppliers

Immersive learning with expert led sessions, workshops, and seminars for CE credits

Inspiring Keynote speakers and architect-led tours of San Diego's architectural landmarks

Networking events including the Opening and Closing Night Party, Awards and Convocation Gala, AIA Community Hub, etc.

Come visit All Weather at Booth #727 at AIA26 to learn more about the company's exceptional custom aluminum windows and doors. Expo Hours are Thursday, June 11, 10:00am-6:30pm and Friday, June 12, 10:00am-4:30pm.

About All Weather Architectural Aluminum

Now under third generation family ownership, All Weather Architectural Aluminum has hand crafted exceptional custom window & door systems for over 55 years. Utilizing the highest quality materials and applying the superior workmanship of true artisans, All Weather's fixed, casement, awning, hopper and sliding windows and swing, pivot, sliding and folding doors have breathed life into thousands of residential and commercial projects up and down the entire West Coast and beyond. All Weather's ability to provide creative solutions and custom products remain a company's cornerstone and continues to set All Weather apart from the competition.

SOURCE All Weather Architectural Aluminum, Inc.