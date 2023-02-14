ALL WEATHER ARCHITECTURAL ALUMINUM LAUNCHES NEW HORIZONTAL SLIDING WINDOW SYSTEM

Available to order from All Weather's network of knowledgeable dealers, the new Series 6200 Horizontal Sliding window system:

Features a narrow 3 1/8" inch frame with mitered corners for a contemporary aesthetic making it ideal for residential multi-family and commercial applications

Utilizes a Pour & Debridge system and offers 1" OA dual and 1 ¼" OA triple glazing for maximum energy efficiency and the company's best NFRC ratings

Commercially and acoustically rated for high performance and durability

Offers OX, XO, and XOX configurations, a max panel size of 48" x 84", contemporary Amesbury Truth Positive Action Lock (PAL), a recessed finger pull, Fapim Hockey rollers for smooth operation, and Class l clear and bronze anodized finishes for maximum design flexibility.

"The new Series 6200 horizontal sliding windows reflects our commitment in responding to our customer needs and market feedback for an energy efficient and contemporary horizontal sliding window system." commented Bert DiMauro, President, All Weather. "The addition of the new Series 6200 is All Weather's latest product offering designed to enhance how our customers experience the world around them."

With best in class STC ratings, narrow sightlines and a contemporary aesthetic, All Weather's all new energy efficient Series 6200 horizontal sliding window is ideal for residential, multi-family and commercial applications

To learn more about All Weather's new thermally broken Series 6200 Horizontal Sliding Window System, go to https://www.allweatheraa.com

About All Weather Architectural Aluminum

Now under third generation family ownership, All Weather Architectural Aluminum has hand crafted exceptional custom window & door systems for over 50 years. Utilizing the highest quality materials and applying the superior workmanship of true artisans, All Weather's fixed, casement, awning, hopper and sliding windows and swing, pivot, sliding and folding doors have breathed life into thousands of residential and commercial projects up and down the entire West Coast and beyond. Over the decades, All Weather's ability to provide creative solutions and custom products remain as one of the company's cornerstones and continues to set All Weather apart from the competition.

