All Y'alls Foods Debuts Charming Mascot Plus New Customer Program to Reward Good Deeds

All Y'alls Foods, a mission-driven plant-based protein brand based in Texas, debuts its new mascot, engaging rewards program, first-ever cookbook, and latest product.

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Luna the Longhorn

With a nod to their Texas roots, while looking ahead to a healthier, more sustainable way of living, All Y'alls Foods is thrilled to introduce Luna the Longhorn as their official mascot. Luna might seem like a bright-eyed, cheerful gal, but her life wasn't always carefree. As her story goes, this bovine was raised for traditional agriculture — in other words, destined for slaughter. Fortunately, a compassionate couple at auction noticed her potential as a kind, gentle soul and rescued her. Luna now enjoys life in happier pastures as an ambassador of strength and resilience, inspiring people along their journeys of compassion and saying that transformation is always possible and worth it.

Meet Luna the Longhorn who heads up our new All Y'alls Compassion Corral a robust compassionate subscription opportunity Not just a grab & go snack proven here in 40 recipes from Hannah Kaminski a talented cookbook author extraordinaire.

Unveiling Compassion Corral: a new rewards program that incentivizes good deeds

By offering delicious jerky and Bacony Bits, which helps displace the need for animal involvement, All Y'alls Foods spreads compassion — and now they're taking it one step further with a rewards program. The brand encourages customers to infuse kindness into their daily lives by completing compassionate acts, which translate into points on their online Compassion Corral. These points are redeemable for order discounts on tender jerky and crunchy bacony bits or can help fund Rowdy Girl Sanctuary, a Texas cattle ranch turned farm animal sanctuary. Customers can also receive points for creating an account, referring friends, making online purchases, and following on social media. Creating an account is free at www.allyallsfoods.com .

The Compassion Corral is All Y'alls way of rewarding customers for being positive forces in their communities. Any act of compassion is recognized, and some examples include offering to babysit for a friend, putting a bird feeder in the yard, or cleaning up trash in the neighborhood.

Coming May 18th: All's Y'alls First Cookbook

All Y'alls Foods will release their first-ever cookbook on May 18th in honor of the company's 6th anniversary. This collection of bold, global flavors is a collaboration with cookbook author and food blogger Hannah Kaminsky. The All Y'alls cookbook includes 40 plant-powered recipes that feature either a jerky or bacony bit element, from Eggless Omelet Bites and Elvis Pancakes to Carnitas Tacos and Kimchi Fried Rice. The cookbook showcases how jerky and bacony bits can be more than satisfying standalone snacks — they're also hearty meal starters, versatile in elevating all kinds of recipes.

A mouthwatering, new tasty topper joins the All Y'alls lineup

Building on the success of Big Crunchy Bacony Bits, an Amazon bestseller, All Y'alls Foods will unveil an exciting new product this summer to join the lineup of tasty toppers. Fans can expect a protein-packed, crowd-pleasing new flavor, and cheese lovers should pay special attention to All Y'all's newest culinary innovation.

About All Y'alls Foods

All Y'alls Foods was founded in 2018 by Brett Christoffel to help answer a growing consumer demand for plant-based proteins. They offer meaty, Texas-inspired plant-based snacks and have been growing rapidly ever since. The company seeks to nourish and delight customers, spare animal lives, and place minimal burden on the planet. "We are tapping into what consumers want: a great taste that doesn't harm themselves, animals, or the planet," says Christoffel. The company's products include It's Jerky Y'all in Prickly Pear Chipotle, Prickly Pear Teriyaki, Black Pepper & Sea Salt, Cinnamon Churro, and It's Big Crunchy Bacony Bits Y'all. Each of All Y'alls products is protein-packed, loaded with fiber, non-GMO, and gluten-free. A portion of every sale goes to support Rowdy Girl Sanctuary, a farm animal sanctuary in Texas.

For more information, please visit www.AllYallsFoods.com or https://linktr.ee/allyallsfoods to connect.

You can purchase All Y'alls Foods directly from the website, through Amazon.com, H-E-B grocery stores, and in natural, specialty, and vegan stores nationwide.

For pictures related to the story and founder, please click HERE

Contact: Brett Christoffel

Title CEO

469-964-2702

[email protected]

SOURCE All Y'alls Foods