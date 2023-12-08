All Y'alls Foods Introduces Cinnamon Churro Jerky: A Fusion of Texas Flavor and Mexican Tradition

New plant-based crafted jerky stuns with exceptional and unusual flavor while staying sustainable.

CROSSROADS, Texas, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All Y'alls Foods, a Texas-based mission-driven leader in plant-based proteins, proudly announces the newest addition to its lineup: Cinnamon Churro Jerky. Showcasing the brand's sense of adventure and ability to think outside the box, the new jerky flavor has its roots in Texas and Mexico while delivering something unique. For the many who avoid animal products or are plant-curious, All Y'alls Foods continues to show being vegetarian or vegan doesn't mean eating can't be both delicious and fun.

First new flavor in Five Years

Our NEW Cinnamon Churro Jerky is a nod and chest bump to Sweet Cinnamon Churros. At All Y'alls Foods, we handcraft unique & and bold-flavored jerky, with our texture setting us apart from all the rest. Remember, as a mission-driven brand, a portion of every bag sold goes to Rowdy Girls Sanctuary! Introducing It's Jerky Y'alls NEW Cinnamon Churro Jerky, which is a high-five & chest bump to Sweet Cinnamon Churros. You can imagine the exciting sounds of the Mariachi meeting up with the energetic fun of a Texas Hoedown in every bite.

All Y'alls Foods is committed to providing premium quality plant-based protein snacks. An essential element of this is its use of whole non-GMO soybeans, which can be rare in the industry. Customers can count on the snacks to be protein and fiber-packed, gluten and cholesterol-free. Brett Christoffel, founder and CEO of All Y'alls Foods, commented on the newest addition to its lineup: "Bold & Unique flavors are our calling card. With Cinnamon Churro Jerky, our fourth flavor release, we deliver an unapologetic blend of cinnamon and sugar. So, imagine the exciting sounds of the Mariachi meeting up with the energetic fun of a Texas Hoedown. All in one bite."

Crafted with close attention to culinary detail, the Cinnamon Churro Jerky offers a sensory journey mirroring Texas and Mexico's vast and varied landscapes, a region celebrated for its food. From the rich and ancient spice notes of cinnamon to the playful sweetness of a classic churro, each bite is better than the last. Christoffel explains, "Creating these flavors is akin to storytelling for us. You're not just getting a snack when you taste our Cinnamon Churro Jerky. You're diving into the history, geography, and ethos of Texas Big Bend Country. We have more new flavors to share in 2024."

More of the good stuff for humans and the planet

Beyond its taste, Cinnamon Churro Jerky represents a commitment to sustainability and animal welfare. All Y'all Foods' plant-based jerky products utilize only 10% of the water, land, and fuel required for animal-based proteins, offering a more environmentally friendly option. What may also surprise many is the plant-based protein formula used by All Y'alls is more nutritious than animal protein. Their plant protein contains higher levels of protein, calcium, magnesium, and iron than beef. This has made plant-based jerky a favorite with athletes who want to keep protein high while respecting the environment. A portion of every sale supports Rowdy Girl Sanctuary, the first cattle ranch turned vegan animal sanctuary in Texas, where they currently care for 135 animals, 70 of those being bovines.

Cinnamon Churro Jerky is available in limited quantities only through the All Y'alls Foods website. Snackers are encouraged to act quickly to secure their supply or risk not having it in time for Christmas. Christoffel reminds us, "This is a great holiday gift. Who wouldn't want to see our jerky in their Christmas stocking or as a New Year's Eve snack? Our brand is about keeping things healthy, delicious, and fun. We know Cinnamon Churro Jerky will inspire a lot of smiles this holiday season!"

About All Y'alls Foods – Plant-Based Proteins for Every Body

Based in Texas and founded in 2018, All Y'alls Foods offers plant-based protein snacks to nourish customers, support animal welfare, and go easier on the planet. Apart from the limited release of Cinnamon Churro Jerky, All Y'alls Foods offers a range of innovative plant-based jerkies available directly from the website through Amazon.com, H-E-B grocery stores, and natural, specialty, and vegan stores nationwide. To learn more about Rowdy Girl Sanctuary, visit their site here.

For more food and founder pictures, click here.

Media Contact: Brett Christoffel CEO

469-964-2702

[email protected]

