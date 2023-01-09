ALL Y'ALLS FOODS, Makers of Plant-based Jerky & Bacony-Bits, Uses Less Than 1/13th of the Land, Fuel, and Water to Produce its Products Compared to Animal-based Proteins

The Texas Company Makes Sustainability A Top Priority

CROSS ROADS, Texas, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All Y'alls Foods (https://allyallsfoods.com/), Plant-based proteins manufacturer of It's Jerky Y'all & It's Big Crunchy Bacony Bits Y'all is more than committed to better human health and animal welfare. All Y'alls Foods also has lucky 13 on their side for the planet: the brand uses less than 1/13th of the land, fuel, and water to produce its Jerky & Bits compared to animal-based proteins.

A mission-driven plant-based proteins company committed to making Texas the nation's largest producer of plant-based proteins Not just a great grab-and-go snack It's Jerky Y'all pares very well with almost everything, including a fine charcuterie board.

When asked if All Y'alls Foods, located in the Lone Star State, is dedicated to sustainability in 2023, CEO and Founder Brett Christoffel said, "Oh heck, yes! Sustainability cannot be approached without shifting to plant-based proteins."

Ying & Yang in Texas

Texas is the largest beef producer in the U.S., but Brett wants to make it the largest plant-based protein-producing state as well.

"There is a yin and yang that exists here in Texas, and I am proud that All Y'alls Foods is part of that balance when redefining Texas protein traditions," said Brett. "Ninety percent of all plant-based proteins are not consumed by vegetarians or vegans but are consumed by meat eaters. According to A Globe Scan and EAT global consumer research study, one in every ten people is shifting to eating plant-based exclusively within ten years. Still, I expect adoption to happen sooner," states the life-long Texan.

All Y'alls Foods: Plant-Based Protein Goodness

Black Pepper & Sea Salt Jerky: Inspired by the easy-breezy Gulf Coast of Texas .

Inspired by the easy-breezy Gulf Coast of . Prickly Pear Teriyaki Jerky: Inspired by the sweet Texas prairies and lakes.

Inspired by the sweet prairies and lakes. Prickly Pear Chipotle Jerky: Delivering t he sweet heat of the South Texas Plains.

he sweet heat of the South Texas Plains. It's Big Crunchy Bacony Bits Y'all: A flavor and crunch that could only come from Texas.

All Y'alls Foods is proud to continue leading the herd in a whole new protein direction with its mission-driven, plant-based proteins that delight and nourish consumers of all types. All Y'alls Foods are available directly from the website, through Amazon.com, and in natural, vegan, and H-E-B stores across Texas.

