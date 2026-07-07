Allan Edwards, Inc. Begins Sale of TimeWarp™, The Industry's First Minute-Class Repair System

TULSA, Okla., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the introduction of TimeWarp™, the industry's first minute-class repair system, Allan Edwards, Inc. is pleased to announce that the product is now available for purchase.

Designed to help pipeline operators restore lines to full Maximum Allowable Operating Pressure (MAOP) in minutes, TimeWarp™ delivers a 15-minute cure time, eliminating the long-standing trade-off between repair quality and speed. The system enables operators to complete more repairs each day while reducing labor requirements, downtime, and the overall cost of repair.

Unlike traditional repair methods that can leave crews waiting for hours or even days before returning a line to service, TimeWarp™ transforms the repair process by reducing cure time without compromising reliability or performance.

"As far as we know, TimeWarp is the first product built with a field-first perspective to get the job done faster." - David Colvin, Field Services Manager

TimeWarp™ is now available for purchase. To learn more about the minute-class advantage or to request a quote, please contact your Allan Edwards, Inc. representative.

About Allan Edwards, Inc.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Allan Edwards, Inc. is a 4th-generation, family-owned leader in pipeline products. Focused on selling products for pipeline construction, repair, and protection, their goal is to help companies get pipelines flowing and keep pipelines flowing. To learn more, please visit www.allanedwards.com.

Media Contact:

Morgan Hutcherson

SageLed Marketing

[email protected]

832-748-1144

SOURCE Allan Edwards, Inc.