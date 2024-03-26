Allant Group Announces Formation of Product Technology Review Board

Underscoring Allant's Commitment to Steering Towards the Forefront of Technology to Solve the Age-old Challenge of Customer Data

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allant Group LLC, a Customer Data Orchestration company, is pleased to announce the formation of its Product Technology Review Board. The board is chartered to assist Allant's Board of Directors and Senior Leadership Team in guiding the company's strategic technology direction and generating competitive advantage for Allant.

The board will be chaired by industry veteran Elana Anderson who has been appointed by Allant's Board of Directors. Ms. Anderson will be joined by other market luminaries and Allant board members including Tim Suther and Ted West, as well as Allant CEO, Michael D. Fisher, and SVP of Product & Innovation, Keith Scheer.

The Product Technology Review Board will oversee the definition of Allant's product strategy, strategic roadmap, major technology transitions, as well as guide the team in monitoring and adapting to commercially important industry or technical trends that align with the company's mission to flawlessly execute the solutions that turn customer data into breakthrough insights at unparalleled flexibility, speed and reduced cost.

"I am honored to be joining forces with Allant," said Ms. Anderson. "The Allant team knows more about the realities of what it takes to organize, enhance, analyze, and activate customer data to deliver strategic value than virtually anyone else in the market. I am excited about the tremendous opportunity to help Allant shape its technology solutions and define its place as a software provider."

"The review board will act as a crucial component of effective technology governance within Allant," said Michael D. Fisher, Allant CEO. "Elana has immense experience and industry know-how and is perfect to lead this charge. Under her leadership, the board will centralize accountability for Allant's technology direction, drive prioritization of research and development initiatives, and increase our competitive position in the market."

Ms. Anderson is an accomplished marketing and product executive with an extensive background in the B2B SaaS industry having held executive positions at Veracode, Demandware, Vidyo, IBM, and Unica. Formerly, she was the founding leader of the marketing practice at Forrester Research where her contributions as an analyst positioned her as a leading authority in customer analytics, relationship marketing strategy, and the transformative potential of technology on the marketing organization. Ms. Anderson's deep understanding of the intricate connection between product and go-to-market strategy equips her with a unique skill set and a distinctive viewpoint that she brings to the forefront in the B2B boardroom. Currently, Ms. Anderson serves as an advisor and independent board director for growth stage companies, leveraging her expertise to drive strategic growth and success.

About Allant Group

Allant's Customer Data Orchestration Platform accelerates profitable growth and reduces costs by revolutionizing the process of transforming data into customer insights with unparalleled flexibility and speed. By seamlessly integrating your customer data with the market's largest composed dataset, our platform empowers you to discover breakthrough customer insights that drive innovative business decisions and activities faster than you could ever imagine."

Allant Group, the premier provider of data enrichment and customer insights activation for all the moments that matter, is a privately held company headquartered in the Chicago area, serving clients across North America. For more information, visit our website at https://www.allantgroup.com/.

