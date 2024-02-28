Charles McKenna Appointed Allant Group's Chairman of the Board

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allant Group LLC, a data activation solution provider, is pleased to announce current board member, Charles McKenna, has been named Chairman of the company's Board of Directors, replacing current chair Norm Beles. This appointment affirms Allant's transformation from being primarily a marketing services company into a data activation subscription-based technology platform.

Mr. McKenna has served on Allant Group's board since 2017. He also sits on the board of directors for Ed Miniat LLC, Penske Motor Group, and Wheaton Bank and Trust. Mr. McKenna's strong leadership skills and international experience fosters opportunity and growth, identifying high value strategic objectives, while leveraging internal assets to design and execute metrics-driven operational plans. He has successfully advised on more than 80 mergers and acquisitions on three continents, with revenues ranging from $50 million to $3 billion. Mr. McKenna's resounding success focuses on strategic restructuring and repositioning of existing businesses and effectively utilizing synergies of combined companies.

"I'm excited about bringing Allant's latest technology innovation to market," said Mr. McKenna, Chairman of Allant Group. "AMP+ is a unique, high-performance data activation platform that integrates new technology with Allant's Audience Attribute Marketplace of 2B+ audience members and 2600+ attributes, and Allant's heritage in data and analytics excellence. We have already dramatically changed the sales cycle, average contract value, and margin profile, while unlocking cost, cycle time, and flexibility advantages for our clients."

Michael Fisher, CEO of Allant Group adds, "Charlie's strong understanding of organizational dynamics for managing change is instrumental in driving this new era for Allant. With our data activation platform at the core of what we're bringing to market, Charlie's expertise will help drive adoption of AMP+, putting Allant in the most advantageous position within the tech/data lifecycle of a marketing process; this allows for time, talent, and economic benefits resulting in significant financial results for our clients."

Mr. McKenna has also served on the board of directors for JVA Partners (2014 – 2022) and Farley and Sathers (2010 – 2013). He was a founder and Senior Managing Director for Crowe Capital Markets. Additionally, in his role as Partner for Crowe LLP, he served two Board terms, one as member and one as Chairman. Prior to this, Mr. McKenna served as Partner in Charge of Crowe's Oak Brook office, led the M&A Transactional Services group, was a member of their Strategic Alliance Committee and Visioning Committee, and played a key role in guiding the firm's international affiliation. Mr. McKenna left a legacy of growth and prosperity and was instrumental in leading Crowe to its current status as one of the ten largest public accounting and consulting firms in the United States. Before joining Crowe, Mr. McKenna was a partner with KPMG.

