Allant Group Announces Ted West Joining Board of Directors

Serial entrepreneur and pioneer in digital performance marketing will drive growth

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allant Group LLC, a data activation solution provider, is pleased to announce Edward F. (Ted) West will join the company's Board of Directors. This appointment brings critical expertise in data and technology business development, revenue growth, and value creation to the Allant board.

Mr. West has been an entrepreneur and pioneer in digital performance marketing and media for more than 30 years, making his mark since the start of on-line banner and then search advertising, and in the development of the adtech and martech industries. Today, he is an active advisor, investor and director for B2B SaaS technology and marketing data analytics companies with FounderPartners. As an advisor to founders and boards of innovative tech companies and startups, he has helped drive successful results and deals through venture growth, strategic management, marketing innovation, business and corporate development, fundraising, team building, organization development, and strategic M&A.

"I am compelled to engage actively with Allant due to its transformative marketing vision, strategy, and technology platform," said Mr. West. "I'm excited to see Allant provide leading brand CMO's better, more efficient and effective tools for customer analytics and modeling to support their marketing decisions, while complementing other customer legacy data sources and, perhaps, replacing them."

Mr. West adds, "Allant's established marketing services franchise, talent pool, customer base, and proprietary data activation technology platform offers a new challenge in my entrepreneurial career because the company has already built substantial market presence and impact. The ability to sharply differentiate Allant's technology platform and service offering on this foundation going forward is a very attractive opportunity."

Michael Fisher, CEO of Allant Group adds, "Ted is the consummate builder, coach, investor, and execution partner. His appointment strengthens Allant's ambition as a market leader delivering technology and data services in order to dramatically improve efficiency and effectiveness of an organization's marketing efforts. His entrepreneurial and operating experience aligns with how we will reach our performance goals by introducing a subscription-based business model for our unique, differentiated, and valuable audience orchestration and data activation platform (AMP+) to a very significant CMO market, at a fraction of the cost of alternative and legacy solutions."

Mr. West's expertise in building enterprise software, digital media, and martech and adtech platforms, will complement and enhance the caliber and experience of Allant's management team. His ability to define successful subscription business models and execute on them, will solidify Allant's commitment in-market and to its clients' success.

Since 2004, Mr. West has advised and invested in several portfolio start-ups including Memetrics (digital marketing optimization, sold to Accenture), GetMeIn (online ticket sales, sold to Ticketmaster), Giving Assistant (e-commerce couponing platform for social good), Cleanshelf (SaaS platform for efficient enterprise use of SaaS products, sold to LeanIX), iDentalSoft (vertical SaaS practice management platform), and Landingi (martech platform for website and landing page delivery).

Previously, Mr. West was Founder of CATALYST (consumer information search services, sold to AT&T), Network 1.0 (pioneering digital banner advertising network, sold to SOFTBANK Capital), and RealNames (internet addressing and paid search network, global partnership sold to Microsoft). Mr. West served as Chair and Interim CEO of LookSmart (search advertising, NASDAQ-listed) and as senior executive at Pacific Telesis in the Yellow Pages business, the "original" performance marketing medium.

About Allant Group

Allant Group is the data activation engine powering the analytical solutions behind successful customer journeys. We give enterprise organizations a competitive advantage by unlocking the combined power of data, analytics, customer experience management, martech integration, and strategic consulting services to better inform business decisions and activities. This knowledge delivers individualized and nurturing lifecycle experiences that secure a stronger relationship between brand and customer.

Headquartered in the Chicago area, Allant is a privately held company serving North American clients. For more information, visit https://www.allantgroup.com/.

