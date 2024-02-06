Allant Group Announces Tim Suther Joining Board of Directors

New board member further supports investment in company's innovation and growth

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allant Group LLC, a data activation solution provider, is pleased to announce Tim Suther has joined the company's Board of Directors. This appointment brings critical expertise in data and technology business development and growth to the board.

Tim Suther Joins Allant Group Board of Directors

Mr. Suther has over three decades maximizing value through data, analytics, and technology transformation. Mr. Suther most recently led Change Healthcare's Data Solutions business, and its subsequent multi-billion-dollar sale and integration into Optum Insight, part of UnitedHealth Group. Currently, at Suther Strategic LLC, he advises numerous firms on driving data and analytics-driven growth and innovation. He serves on the Steering Committee of the Coalition for Health AI, and vice chairman of Loras College Board of Regents. Previous roles included Managing Director, JPMorganChase, and Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer at Acxiom, where he was rated as one of the world's top CMOs by Top Rank.

"As a marketer, I've all too often seen promising MarTech and AdTech systems be undermined by slow, costly and disconnected data," said Mr. Suther. "Allant solves this problem at the source by activating data faster, more economically and with greater flexibility, fueling critical business applications with the data and insight they need for peak performance. The industry has long needed this breakthrough, and I'm excited to help Allant and its customers achieve their full potential."

"Tim is a long-time industry proponent of putting consumers first in a company's data strategy. His expertise and wealth of knowledge in data and its gathering and use, as well as his input as to how we realize the tremendous opportunity ahead, will be highly valuable," said Michael D. Fisher, CEO of Allant Group. "Tim's appointment strengthens the Allant Group board as we embark on a fundraising effort to accelerate our already exciting momentum in the North American market and develop our aggregated data and audience orchestration solutions proposition."

Mr. Fisher adds, "We are thrilled to have Tim join the board at a time when the need for companies to eliminate the tension in data gathering, analytics, and actioning is paramount. He has a successful track record in the marketing technology and data strategy landscape and has great insight into future directions the industry must go to meet the ever-evolving demands of today's online audiences."

For more information about Allant Group's data activation, analytics, martech integration, and customer experience management capabilities, please click here.

About Allant Group

Allant Group is the data activation engine powering the analytical solutions behind successful customer journeys. We give enterprise organizations a competitive advantage by unlocking the combined power of data, analytics, customer experience management, martech integration, and strategic consulting services to better inform business decisions and activities. This knowledge delivers individualized and nurturing lifecycle experiences that secure a stronger relationship between brand and customer.

Headquartered in the Chicago area, Allant is a privately held company serving North American clients. For more information, visit https://www.allantgroup.com/.

Contact: Linda Vetter

[email protected]

1-800-367-7311

SOURCE Allant Group