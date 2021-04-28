AllClean UV-C®: Setting the Standard for Vision Care Sanitization

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with OptiSource International and Eschenbach Optik of America, Inc., Ear Technology Corporation is proud to announce an innovative new disinfecting system for vision care professionals in their quest to keep their products properly sanitized. Since 1992, Ear Technology Corporation has been the market leader for electronic equipment which utilizes UV-C light for sanitization. Building on that history, we are introducing Ear Technology's new sanitizing cabinet, the AllClean UV-C. Eschenbach Optik of America, Inc. has been selected as the distribution partner for low-vision professionals, and OptiSource has been chosen as the distribution partner for all other vision care professionals.

AllClean UV-C AllClean UV-C

Designed specifically for the vision care professional, the AllClean UV-C allows you to keep the most commonly used items in your office sanitized so that they are safe to use again after being handled by patients. The AllClean UV-C system reduces 99.8% of bacteria and viruses*. Given the volume of products being handled on a daily basis, sanitizing is extremely important for good hygiene and to reduce the spread of disease.

UNIT FEATURES

Quick three-minute cycle allows eyeglass frames and magnification devices to be sanitized more quickly and conveniently than having staff wipe them down and dry them

A high-intensity UV-C lamp reduces 99.8% of bacteria and viruses* without damaging electronics

Digital timer countdown with automatic shut-off

Safety door detection switch triggers the UV-C cycle to end if the door is opened.

Indicator light: blue = sanitization; white = standby

One-touch power button

Dimensions: 15" L x 15" H x 5.875" W

Weight: 20 lbs.

* Tested specifically against: MS2 Bacteriophage, Staphylococcus aureus, Trichophyton Interdigitale and Human Coronavirus 229E

About OptiSource

For over 25 years OptiSource has been a leading supplier of personalized lens cleaning products and eyeglass cases. Our extensive product line is comprised of lens processing supplies, consumer accessories, and optometric goods. Exclusive products include: All Off Marking Ink Remover, SnapIt® Frame Screws, and CliC® magnetic readers. For more information, please contact OptiSource at 1-800-OPTISOURCE (678-4768).

About Eschenbach Optik of America, Inc.

Eschenbach is a world leader in the manufacture and distribution of high-quality vision-enhancing products that improve the safety, productivity, independence, and quality of life of its customers. The company offers eyecare and vision rehabilitation professionals numerous diagnostic assortment options as well as training and consultative support, all of which ensure success for their users who need magnification solutions. For more information, please contact Eschenbach Optik of America, Inc. at (800) 487-5389 / [email protected] or visit www.eschenbach.com.

About Ear Technology Corporation

For almost 25 years, Ear Technology has been the worldwide leader in hearing instrument care. Dr. Daniel Schumaier, an audiologist in practice for 50 years, formed Ear Technology in 1997 to translate innovative ideas into practical applications, products, and solutions for the challenges in hearing healthcare. Ear Technology has since extended those capabilities into the vision care market and the mass market electronics retail segment as well.

Media contact:

Shawn Stahmer

[email protected]

423-928-9060

SOURCE Ear Technology Corporation