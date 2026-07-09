Allegheny Health Network Names Allan Klapper, MD, President of AHN Grove City Hospital

GROVE CITY, Pa., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegheny Health Network (AHN) today announced that Allan Klapper, MD, has been named the president of AHN Grove City Hospital.

Dr. Klapper will maintain his responsibility as president of AHN Wexford Hospital. At Grove City Hospital, he succeeds Christopher C. Clark, DO, MHA, who will continue to serve as president of AHN Saint Vincent Hospital in Erie, Pa., and AHN Westfield Memorial Hospital in Westfield, NY.

Located less than 50 miles apart, AHN's Wexford and Grove City hospitals will now be more closely aligned under a unified management structure, allowing AHN to more effectively and efficiently coordinate care for patient populations living in the counties north of Pittsburgh. The hospitals will remain separate entities.

A practicing obstetrician and gynecologist, Dr. Klapper joined AHN in 2011 and served as chair of the AHN Women's Institute until being named president of the new AHN Wexford Hospital in 2018 and playing a lead role in the hospital's construction. Under his leadership, the hospital has received many awards and accolades for exceptional quality, safety and patient experience since its opening in 2021.

Dr. Klapper received his medical degree from the Mount Sinai School of Medicine and completed his residency at New York University Medical Center. He joined AHN from New York Downtown Hospital, and prior to that, was director of Gynecology, Urogynecology & Pelvic Reconstructive Surgery, and director of the Center for Female Continence and Pelvic Health at Beth Israel Medical Center.

AHN Grove City is a 65-bed acute-care facility in Mercer County. The hospital is one of 20 Level IV centers in Pennsylvania. The former Grove City Medical Center became part of AHN in January 2020.

"We look forward to greater strategic collaboration and operational excellence between AHN's Wexford and Grove City hospitals under the proven leadership of Dr. Klapper," said Mark Sevco, president, AHN. "We also extend our sincere appreciation to Dr. Clark for his significant contributions at Grove City over the past several years."

During Dr. Clark's tenure overseeing AHN Grove City, the hospital has expanded its cancer center, achieved certification as a Primary Stroke Center by the Joint Commission, and grown its tele-stroke and digital nursing programs, among other programmatic expansions.

About Allegheny Health Network

Allegheny Health Network (AHN.org) is an integrated health care delivery system serving the greater Western Pennsylvania region. The network is composed of 16 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, Health + Wellness Pavilions, an employed physician organization, home- and community-based health services, a research institute, and a group purchasing organization. AHN provides patients with access to a complete spectrum of advanced medical services, including nationally recognized programs for primary and emergency care, cardiovascular disease, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, women's health, diabetes and more. AHN employs approximately 27,000 people, has 3,000 physicians on its medical staff, and serves as a clinical campus for Drexel University College of Medicine, Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and Duquesne University Nasuti College of Osteopathic Medicine.

SOURCE Allegheny Health Network