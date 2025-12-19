Average Age of First-Time Mothers at AHN Labor and Delivery Units Climbs to 31 Years in 2024, Higher than National Average

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The average age of first-time mothers who gave birth at an Allegheny Health Network (AHN) labor and delivery unit last year was 31.1 years old, exceeding the national average by more than three years, according to recent data from the 14-hospital health system.

Over the last decade, that figure has climbed almost one full year — the average age of a first-time AHN mom was 30.15 years in 2015, the year AHN was formed.

According to a report published earlier this year by the CDC, average ages for first-time moms across the country increased from 26.6 years old in 2016 to 27.5 years in 2023, across all racial and ethnic groups. Meanwhile, at AHN, those ages were 30.5 (3.9 years older) in 2016 and 30.8 (3.3 years older) in 2023.

Meanwhile, at AHN, those ages were 30.5 (3.9 years older) in 2016 and 30.8 (3.3 years older) in 2023.

AHN's Western Pennsylvania higher-than-average numbers are consistent with national trends — first-time mothers tend to be older in urban areas and toward the coasts, and younger in rural areas, the Great Plains and the South.

, but the biggest is schooling — big cities tend to have a larger proportion of college graduates than rural areas, and women with college degrees have children an average of seven years later than those without.

"While our numbers skew a bit older, what we've seen from our data over the last decade is closely aligned with the national trend of mothers giving birth for the first time at an older age," said Marcia Klein-Patel, MD, PhD, Chair of AHN Women's Institute. "There are various factors that can contribute to having children later in life, but what I can assure our patients is that our clinical teams bring the most compassionate and advanced skills to the table to help ensure happy and healthy pregnancies, every step of the way, no matter the age of the mother."

Why are men and women waiting longer to have children in America? Experts primarily cite financial burdens, prioritization of careers, education, and even changing societal and cultural norms. In addition, the last few decades have seen notable advancements in reproductive medicine and IVF therapies, allowing more options for women and birthing people to have children later in life. Teen pregnancies have also declined dramatically over the last 30 years, driving up the average age for all first-time moms.

In 2024, AHN welcomed more than 8,300 babies into the world and currently maintains robust labor and delivery programs at AHN West Penn, Wexford, Forbes, and Jefferson hospitals in Allegheny County, plus AHN Saint Vincent Hospital in Erie County.

For pregnancies that may be deemed high-risk, AHN also operates one of the area's most advanced maternal-fetal medicine teams, which helps families navigate therapies, genetic counseling, diagnosis, ongoing monitoring, emotional support and more.

"High-risk pregnancies can be associated with more benign factors such as advanced maternal age, or more severe risk factors like diabetes or cardiovascular conditions," said Devon M. Ramaeker, MD, Division Chief of Maternal-Fetal Medicine at the AHN Women's Institute. "No matter what the circumstance, our care is extremely personalized — we provide a connecting link between routine and tailored care to give moms and babies what they need, to help ensure they have the best chance possible to thrive."

Advanced maternal age refers to pregnancy in women who are 35 years of age or older, according to American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

About Allegheny Health Network:

Allegheny Health Network (AHN.org), is an integrated healthcare delivery system serving the greater Western Pennsylvania region. The Network is composed of 14 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, Health + Wellness Pavilions, multiple employed physician organizations, home and community-based health services, a research institute, and a group purchasing organization. The Network provides patients with access to a complete spectrum of advanced medical services, including nationally recognized programs for primary and emergency care, trauma care, cardiovascular disease, organ transplantation, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, women's health, diabetes, autoimmune disease and more. AHN employs approximately 23,000 people, has more than 2,500 physicians on its medical staff and serves as a clinical campus for Drexel University College of Medicine and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.

