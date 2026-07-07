Allegheny Health Network Performs Region's First Robotic Kidney Transplant for a Recipient

Procedure marks AHN as the only transplant center in western Pennsylvania where both donor and recipient procedures are performed robotically

PITTSBURGH, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking a significant advancement in transplant care in western Pennsylvania, a surgical team at AHN Allegheny General Hospital recently completed the region's first robotic-assisted kidney transplant for a recipient. The procedure was performed in April, using the da Vinci® Surgical System, by Jennifer Carpenter, MD, transplant surgeon and director of the living donor kidney transplant program at AHN. Dr. Carpenter was assisted by Sarah Skeba, PA-C.

While AHN has routinely performed robotic nephrectomies, or kidney removal, from living donors since 2018, this marks the first time the technology has been used to assist in the implantation of a donor kidney into a recipient.

Kidney disease occurs when the kidneys lose their ability to filter waste and excess fluid from the blood, often progressing to kidney failure if left untreated. Today, more than 90,000 people in the U.S. are awaiting a kidney transplant, making it the most in-demand organ and emphasizing the need for innovative approaches to expand access and reduce wait times.

In a traditional kidney transplant, surgeons make a larger abdominal incision to place the donor kidney. With robotic assistance, surgeons operate through smaller incisions using high-precision instruments and enhanced 3D visualization, which can reduce wound complications and support faster recovery.

"For many of our patients, a kidney transplant isn't just a procedure; it's the culmination of years of waiting and is a true gift of life that transforms their future," said Dr. Carpenter. "We are incredibly pleased to now offer this minimally invasive robotic-assisted surgical option for recipients. It not only represents a significant advancement in care but also stands to get our patients on the path to healing and wellness even more quickly."

James Polka (52), of Kittanning, was the first patient at AHN to undergo a robot-assisted kidney transplant. James received a kidney through the National Kidney Registry (NKR) paired kidney exchange program, connecting incompatible donor-recipient pairs to increase transplant opportunities and improve outcomes.

AHN has facilitated more than 160 kidney transplants through paired donation, and also played a key role in one of the longest kidney transplant chains ever completed, with two donor-recipient pairs contributing to the 35-transplant sequence in 2015.

AHN joins only a small number of transplant centers nationwide in performing robotic kidney transplants for recipients. The robotic-assisted procedure for transplant recipients requires specialized surgical training, advanced technology and close coordination across transplant teams, limiting its adoption to a select group of high-volume programs.

Dr. Carpenter says the robotic approach may be especially beneficial for patients who are morbidly obese, including those with a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher, as well as older patients or those with complex medical conditions who may face higher complication risks from a traditional open procedure.

In some cases, these factors can limit access to transplantation, making minimally invasive approaches an important tool in safely expanding eligibility.

"The size and location of the traditional incision can increase the risk of complications," said Dr. Carpenter. "Using the robot can make the operation technically easier and may improve outcomes for these higher-risk groups."

The AHN Surgery Institute's nationally recognized organ transplantation program, based at AGH, is continuously advancing innovative approaches to expand transplant access and reduce wait times. Recent advancements include transplanting hepatitis C (HCV)-positive donor organs and utilizing abdominal normothermic regional perfusion to improve organ viability.

As a member of the American Society of Transplantation's 'Living Donor Circle of Excellence', AHN is dedicated to removing barriers to living donation for its employees, aiming to increase life-saving transplants.

To learn more, visit www.ahn.org/services/surgery/transplant.

About Allegheny Health Network

Allegheny Health Network (AHN.org) is an integrated health care delivery system serving the greater Western Pennsylvania region. The network is composed of 16 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, Health + Wellness Pavilions, an employed physician organization, home- and community-based health services, a research institute, and a group purchasing organization. AHN provides patients with access to a complete spectrum of advanced medical services, including nationally recognized programs for primary and emergency care, cardiovascular disease, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, women's health, diabetes and more. AHN employs approximately 27,000 people, has 3,000 physicians on its medical staff, and serves as a clinical campus for Drexel University College of Medicine, Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and Duquesne University College of Osteopathic Medicine.

SOURCE Allegheny Health Network