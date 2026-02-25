Allegheny Health Network Releases Most Popular Baby Names of 2025

Network Sees Record Number of Births in 2025 Across All Labor & Delivery Units in Western PA

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegheny Health Network (AHN) welcomed more than 8,700 babies into the world in 2025, a record-breaking year for the western-Pennsylvania based health system. Of all the little bundles of joy, the most popular name for baby boys – with 42 born at AHN facilities last year – was Henry, followed closely by Bennett (40).

For baby girls, the top name was once again Olivia, continuing its seemingly unbreakable four-year, chart-topping streak at AHN. Forty-three girls were named Olivia last year, followed by the nearly-as-popular Amelia (40), which has earned the No. 2 spot for three years running.

The following names were the top 5 names for baby boys and girls at AHN in 2025:

Baby Boys Henry Bennett Owen Theodore William Baby Girls Olivia Amelia Charlotte Sophia Violet



"We look forward to releasing this list annually as a celebration of all the beautiful babies born across Allegheny Health Network, and we also take this special moment to recognize and applaud the hundreds of L&D clinicians who deliver remarkable patient experiences daily," said Marcia Klein-Patel, MD, PhD, Chair of AHN Women's Institute. "We are also incredibly proud to announce a record-breaking year for our maternity units, especially as reports indicate that births have been decreasing nationally in recent years. These trends are a testament to this network's unwavering commitment to accessible, high-quality obstetric care in western Pennsylvania."

In 2025, AHN recorded 8,756 births, the highest number since the network was formed by Highmark Health in 2013.

"Over the last decade, this network has made a concerted effort to increase the number of obstetrics units in the region, adding not only AHN Jefferson's program but opening AHN Wexford hospital in 2021," continued Dr. Klein-Patel. "We have also made significant investments to strategically affiliate with leading, independent OB/GYN practices across our service area, all to preserve and steward exceptional obstetrics care for the families we have the privilege of serving."

Key Takeaways:

About AHN Women's Institute:

Throughout the region, clinicians across the AHN Women's Institute work with women from conception through the fourth trimester to provide comprehensive care that works to meet the family's health goals and provide the best possible outcomes for both mom and baby. The AHN Women's Institute also works closely with teams from behavioral health, social services, neonatology and pediatrics to design tailored care plans for areas of focus such as postpartum depression and anxiety, as well as specialized infant care.

AHN Forbes, Wexford and Jefferson offer level II neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) for non-critically ill infants, while AHN Saint Vincent and West Penn hospitals can care for critically ill babies in their advanced Level III NICUs.

All AHN L&D teams also work closely with pediatricians from the AHN Pediatric Institute to help ensure babies are best positioned to thrive from infancy and beyond. At the AHN postpartum suites, pediatricians consistently round on families to perform routine wellness visits which may include hearing screenings, blood sugar monitoring, lactation consultations, vaccination consultations, and safe sleep checks. Following discharge, a warm handoff is then performed by AHN OB/GYN physicians to the network's leading pediatric caregivers.

