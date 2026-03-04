Dr. Ashley M. Carlucci Named Chief Nurse Executive for Allegheny Health Network

PITTSBURGH, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegheny Health Network (AHN) today announced the appointment of Ashley M. Carlucci, DNP, MHA, RN, CEN, CENP, as its new Chief Nurse Executive (CNE), effective April 13.

Carlucci brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of advancing operational and nursing excellence and nursing workforce innovation within large, integrated health systems. As CNE, she will become AHN's highest-ranking nursing leader, overseeing the Network's 6,000 bedside, clinic and administrative nurses.

She comes to Pittsburgh from University Hospitals, a 21-hospital system based in northeast Ohio. As a Market Chief Nursing Officer for University Hospitals, Carlucci provided executive leadership for nursing strategy, operations, and workforce engagement across a market that included seven regional hospitals.

"Ashley is an outstanding leader who has consistently demonstrated a profound commitment to elevating nursing practice and fostering a culture of compassion, clinical excellence, and professional accountability," said Mark Sevco, president, AHN. "Her purpose-driven approach to leadership and mentorship inspires nursing innovation, advocacy, and excellence in human caring. We are thrilled to welcome her to Pittsburgh."

During her tenure as a UH market chief nursing officer, Carlucci played a significant role in integrating multiple hospital systems, advancing system-wide care model transformation, and leadership development initiatives that produced measurable improvements in engagement, quality, and operational performance.

A registered nurse, Carlucci earned her associate's degree in applied nursing science and her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Kent State University, her master's degrees in nursing science and health administration from Saint Joseph's College of Maine, and her Doctorate in Nursing Practice from Case Western Reserve University in Ohio.

Her professional affiliations include membership in the American Organization for Nursing Leadership and the American College of Healthcare Executives. Her research and publications — on topics such as triad leadership, emotional intelligence, and collaborative care models — have been featured in prominent clinical and nursing journals.

Outside of her professional leadership, Carlucci is deeply committed to her family and community. She and her husband, Mark, are proud parents of three children, Gina, AJ and Audrey, who inspire her daily with their unique talents, drive and compassion.

"I am honored to join the AHN leadership team and to partner with the extraordinary nurses across the network who deliver exceptional, compassionate care every day," Carlucci said. "I look forward to listening, learning, and building strong relationships throughout AHN as we advance nursing excellence, strengthen our workforce for the future, and position AHN as both the employer and provider of choice in the communities we serve."

Four AHN hospitals have achieved the prestigious Magnet recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, representing the top 9% of U.S. hospitals and signifying that the hospitals have met the rigorous practice standards established by the ANCC. AHN's Magnet hospitals are AHN Allegheny General, AHN West Penn Hospital, AHN Jefferson, and AHN Saint Vincent.

