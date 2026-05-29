Allegheny Health Network's Allegheny General Hospital Once Again Earns Elite 3‑Star Rating for Cardiac Surgery Excellence, Placing it Among the Top Programs Nationwide

PITTSBURGH, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegheny General Hospital (AGH), the flagship academic medical center of Allegheny Health Network (AHN), has once again earned the highest possible three‑star rating from The Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS), placing the hospital among the most elite cardiac surgery programs in the United States and Canada.

For this reporting period (Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2025), AGH received three stars across five evaluated adult cardiac surgery procedures, including coronary artery bypass graft surgery, aortic valve replacement, mitral valve replacement and repair, and multivalve procedures, as well as surgical valve replacement combined with coronary artery bypass graft surgery.

"Earning the highest STS rating in five out of six categories, once again, is a powerful validation of the extraordinary expertise and commitment of our physicians, nurses, and clinical care teams across Allegheny General Hospital," said Imran Qadeer, MD, president, AGH. "This distinction reinforces AHN Allegheny General Hospital's role as a national leader in complex cardiac care and underscores our commitment to deliver world‑class care to patients across Western Pennsylvania and beyond."

Ratings are based on a rigorous analysis of clinical outcomes and adherence to best practices, using data from nearly 1,000 cardiac surgery programs across the U.S. and Canada.

More specifically, STS star ratings are calculated using a combination of quality measures for specific procedures evaluating complications like kidney failure, prolonged ventilator support, infection, and stroke as well as operative death. The ratings also consider post-procedural care and medication management upon patient discharge.

"The STS rating system is one of the most respected and comprehensive measures of quality in healthcare," said Stephen Bailey, MD, cardiothoracic surgeon and Chair of the AHN Cardiovascular Institute. "Consistently achieving the highest rating places AHN Allegheny General Hospital among the most elite cardiac surgery programs in the country and reflects our unwavering focus on innovation, precision, and outstanding patient outcomes."

This latest recognition builds on AGH's longstanding reputation for cardiovascular excellence and its continued leadership in delivering advanced, patient‑centered cardiac care.

Earlier this year, AHN Allegheny General Hospital was recognized as one of America's 50 best hospitals for cardiac surgery, and one of the country's top 100 for cardiac care and coronary intervention by Healthgrades Specialty Excellence Care awards.

In 2025, AGH was also designated as a Mitral Valve Repair Reference Center from the Mitral Foundation, making it one of just 25 facilities that have earned this title nationwide for superior clinical outcomes. In the same year, nine AHN hospitals were also recognized by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association for the high quality of their heart failure, atrial fibrillation, coronary artery disease and stroke care programs.

About STS

Founded in 1964, The Society of Thoracic Surgeons is a not-for-profit organization representing more than 7,800 cardiothoracic surgeons, researchers, and allied healthcare professionals worldwide who are dedicated to ensuring the best possible outcomes for surgeries of the heart, lung, and esophagus, as well as other surgical procedures within the chest. The Society's mission is to enhance the ability of cardiothoracic surgeons to provide the highest quality patient care through education, research, and advocacy.

SOURCE Allegheny Health Network