AHN Geriatrics Expands to Serve More Older Adults across Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Geriatrics, a division of the AHN Primary Care Institute, is pleased to announce the addition of two physicians to its team of highly-skilled experts specializing in treating older adults. This expansion enhances the network's capacity to serve a greater number of seniors across Western Pennsylvania, addressing the region's rapidly growing demand for specialized geriatric care.

Diana Rodriguez-Alcantara, MD, is now seeing patients at AHN Geriatric Medicine – Federal North (1307 Federal Street). Stephanie Sweeney, MD is based at AHN Geriatric Medicine offices in Gibsonia (5375 William Flynn Highway) and Mars (6998 Crider Road). Working in conjunction with patients' existing primary care physicians, the doctors offer expert management for age-related challenges such as dementia, frailty, and fall prevention, as well as support for proactive healthy aging.

According to Age-Friendly Greater Pittsburgh, more than 20% of Allegheny County's residents are aged 65 and older — making it the nation's second-oldest region, after Palm Beach, Fla. By 2050, Allegheny County's 85-and-up population is expected to grow by 85%.

"Given the rapidly increasing senior population in our region, it is more vital than ever to provide accessible, high-quality care tailored to their unique needs," said Lyn Weinberg, MD, division director, AHN Geriatric Medicine. "These talented physicians will be instrumental in helping us meet this demand and ensuring our patients can age with optimal health and dignity."

Dr. Weinberg provides outpatient care at West Penn Medical Associates, at AHN West Penn Hospital (4815 Liberty Avenue), and also provides primary care services to homebound geriatric patients alongside Jacqueline Cullen, CRNP.

AHN Geriatrics offers a range of innovative programs for older adults, as well as their caregivers. In 2022, AHN established the 'Aging Brain Care Program' which provides comprehensive, whole-person care for individuals in the early stages of dementia, while also connecting their caregivers with vital wraparound support services.

Building on the Aging Brain Care Program, AHN was selected in 2024 for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' 'GUIDE' (Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience) initiative, expanding the reach of its comprehensive dementia care services to a wider Medicare and Medicaid population.

AHN is one of only six sites nationally to be designated an "AGS CoCare: HELP Center of Excellence" by the American Geriatrics Society, and 10 of its hospitals have earned Age-Friendly Health System recognition (Level 2: Committed to Care Excellence) from the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI). These designations signify that the AHN Geriatrics team has worked to standardize a model of inpatient care across the network that aims to prevent delirium and functional decline in older patients. The AGS CoCare: HELP model and IHI Age-Friendly Health System frameworks are well-studied, effective models of care that have been demonstrated to improve patient outcomes and satisfaction of care, lower costs of care, reduce hospital readmissions, and more. The team is now working to expand its inpatient Geriatrics consultative services to support high-risk patients throughout their stay.

To schedule an appointment and/or for questions related to geriatric medicine, patients should call 412-235-5874.

About Allegheny Health Network

Allegheny Health Network (AHN.org), a Highmark Health company, is an integrated health care delivery system serving the greater Western Pennsylvania region. The network is composed of 14 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, Health + Wellness Pavilions, an employed physician organization, home- and community-based health services, a research institute, and a group purchasing organization. AHN provides patients with access to a complete spectrum of advanced medical services, including nationally recognized programs for primary and emergency care, cardiovascular disease, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, women's health, diabetes and more. AHN employs approximately 24,000 people, has more than 2,500 physicians on its medical staff, and serves as a clinical campus for Drexel University College of Medicine and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.

SOURCE Allegheny Health Network