Allegiance Group and Pursuant Unify as AGP, Defining a New Standard for Integrated Nonprofit Growth

FARGO, N.D., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiance Group and Pursuant today announced the official launch of AGP, a unified brand bringing together decades of expertise in direct mail, digital fundraising, marketing, branding, and technology under one name.

The launch of AGP reflects a forward-looking vision for nonprofit performance—one that pairs innovation with the experience and discipline required to build donor relationships and deliver measurable results.

"Nonprofit leaders are operating in a time of accelerating change, rising expectations, and greater accountability," said Trent Ricker, CEO of AGP. "Growth requires more than tools; it demands fundraising expertise, strategy, disciplined execution, and storytelling that moves people to act. At AGP, we pair advanced analytics with experienced practitioners to build donor loyalty and long-term value. Our role is simple: bring clarity to complexity and deliver results our clients can trust."

AGP's approach translates that philosophy into execution. By aligning strategy, creative, media, technology, and data into one integrated system, the firm ensures insight informs messaging, channels reinforce one another, and performance is measured across the full donor experience.

Today, AGP partners with nationally recognized healthcare systems, leading public media organizations, major food banks, and other mission-driven institutions—driving measurable performance through direct mail and digital campaigns, donor experience strategy, web and application development, and technology-enabled solutions.

"This unified brand represents the company we are today and the direction we're leading the market," said Joanna West, EVP of Marketing. "AGP was built to bring strategy, fundraising, technology, and intelligence together in one platform. As our clients navigate a rapidly evolving landscape, we're committed to helping them innovate, perform, and build lasting impact."

About AGP

AGP partners with mission-driven organizations nationwide to strengthen donor engagement and support long-term, sustainable performance. The firm combines deep expertise in direct mail, digital fundraising, marketing strategy, branding, technology, analytics, and web development to deliver disciplined execution and measurable outcomes. For more information, visit www.teamallegiance.com.

