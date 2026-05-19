Allegiant Adds Eight New Nonstop Routes, Expanding Service to Florida

For a limited time, travelers can receive one-way fares as low as $59* and earn 1,000 Allways Rewards® on the new routes**

LAS VEGAS, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today added eight new nonstop routes to its growing network. For a limited time, the company is offering one-way fares as low as $59* and 1,000 Allways Rewards bonus points** when customers book a flight on a new route.

The new routes, beginning in fall 2026, will provide convenient, nonstop service and expand Allegiant's growing presence in leisure destinations across Florida. Known for connecting small to mid-size cities to popular leisure destinations, Allegiant remains dedicated to making dream vacations possible with budget-friendly fares and excellent customer service.

"We're excited to announce these new routes and believe it is an important time for Allegiant to increase travel options in these markets," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's chief commercial officer. "Our mission is to offer service where it is needed most, and these additions ensure that affordable fares can remain available to consumers despite industry changes."

Founded with the mission to make air travel more accessible and convenient, Allegiant's unique business strategy continues to reshape the U.S. leisure travel industry. Allegiant's network of all-nonstop flights, serving communities often overlooked by other carriers, has been a key differentiator that separates the airline from others.

"When we grow our route map, we ensure affordable options remain available for travelers across America," added Wells.

The new routes between Fort Lauderdale, Florida via Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport International Airport (FLL) and the following cities include:

Boston, Massachusetts via Boston-Logan International Airport (BOS) beginning October 1, 2026, with one-way fares as low as $79.*

beginning October 1, 2026, with one-way fares as low as $79.* Omaha, Nebraska via Omaha Eppley Airfield (OMA) beginning October 2, 2026, with one-way fares as low as $79.*

beginning October 2, 2026, with one-way fares as low as $79.* Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania via Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) beginning October 2, 2026, with one-way fares as low as $59.*

beginning October 2, 2026, with one-way fares as low as $59.* Kansas City, Missouri via Kansas City International Airport (MCI) beginning October 2, 2026, with one-way fares as low as $79.*

The new routes between St. Pete-Clearwater, Florida via St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) and the following cities include:

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania via Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) beginning October 2, 2026, with one-way fares as low as $59.*

beginning October 2, 2026, with one-way fares as low as $59.* Columbia, Missouri via Columbia Regional Airport (COU) beginning November 19, 2026, with one-way fares as low as $69.*

The new route between Orlando, Florida via Orlando-Sanford International Airport (SFB) and Trenton, New Jersey via Trenton-Mercer Airport (TTN) begins October 2, 2026, with one-way fares as low as $59.*

The new route between Punta Gorda, Florida via Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) and La Crosse, Wisconsin via La Crosse Regional Airport (LSE) begins October 1, 2026, with one-way fares as low as $79.*

Earlier this year, Allegiant was recognized as one of the top performing airlines in the industry, earning the No. 2 spot in The Wall Street Journal's annual airline rankings. The recognition reflects the airline's strong operational performance and commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality service for its customers.

Tickets for all newly announced routes are now available. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found at Allegiant.com.

How to Receive Bonus Points:

Log into your Allways Rewards® account on Allegiant.com (Not a member? Sign-up today, it's free to join!) Book an itinerary between May 19 and June 18, 2026, for travel dates between October 1, 2026, and February 9, 2027, on any eligible route listed below.** Complete your travel during that period on any new route and earn 1,000 bonus points.

Your bonus points will be awarded within 72 hours after your trip is completed.

To learn more about this offer visit: https://www.allegiantair.com/route-announcements-5-19

*About the introductory one-way fares:

Seats and dates are limited, and fares are not available on all flights. For BOS-FLL and LSE-PGD, flights must be purchased by May 19, 2026, for travel between October 1, 2026, and October 15, 2026. For FLL-OMA, FLL-PIT, FLL-MCI, PHL-PIE and SFB-TTN, flights must be purchased by May 19, 2026, for travel between October 2, 2026, and October 16, 2026. For COU-PIE, flights must be purchasedby May 19, 2026, for travel between December 2, 2026, and December 16, 2026. Prices displayed include taxes, carrier charges, and government fees. Fare rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.

**Allways Rewards® Terms and Conditions:

Promotion begins at 12 a.m. PT, 5/19/26, and purchase must be made by 11:59 p.m. PT, 6/18/26 (Booking Period). Customers must travel between 10/1/26 and 2/9/27 (Travel Period) on any of the following routes in either direction BOS-FLL, FLL-OMA, FLL-PIT, FLL-MCI, PHL-PIE, SFB-TTN, COU-PIE, LSE-PGD to earn 1,000 bonus points. Customers must have an open Allways Rewards® account and must be logged into their Allways Rewards® account at the time of booking to receive 1,000 bonus points on qualifying purchases. This promotion is only available for purchases made on Allegiant.com, and is limited to one per member. For itineraries with multiple travelers, only one bonus will be awarded per booking, regardless of the number of travelers, and will be credited to the account of the member who made the booking. Allways Rewards® Members must book and complete travel during the specified time frames in order to qualify; if any portion of the purchased itinerary is changed, cancelled, or modified, the member will not receive the bonus points. The bonus points will be awarded to the member's Allways Rewards® account 72 hours after the completion of the purchased itinerary. Promotion cannot be used in conjunction with BOGO offers, or any other offers or promotions. Management reserves the right to cancel or modify the promotion at any time. Not valid on previously purchased itineraries. Other restrictions may apply.

Allegiant – Together We Fly™

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

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SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company