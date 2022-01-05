Allegiant Air Orders Up to 100 737 MAX Jets

"Our approach to fleet has always been opportunistic, and this exciting transaction with Boeing is no exception," said Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr., Allegiant chairman and CEO. "While the heart of our strategy continues to center on previously-owned aircraft, the infusion of up to 100 direct-from-the-manufacturer 737s will bring numerous benefits for the future – including flexibility for capacity growth and aircraft retirements, significant environmental benefits, and modern configuration and cabin features our customers will appreciate."

With commonality and improved fuel efficiency, the 737 MAX family enables airlines to optimize their fleets across a broad range of missions. The 737-7 provides low-operating costs that enable carriers to open new routes with less economic risk, and the larger 737-8-200 offers added revenue potential and is right-sized for ULCC market expansion. Compared to Allegiant's current fleet, the new 737 models will reduce fuel use and carbon emissions by 20%.

"We are thrilled that Allegiant has selected Boeing and the 737 MAX as they position themselves for future growth, improved efficiency and operational cost performance." said Stan Deal, Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO. "This deal further validates the economics of the 737 MAX family in the ULCC market and we're excited to stand alongside Allegiant as they integrate these new airplanes into their fleet."

Boeing and Allegiant will partner on entry-into-service support, enabling a smooth transition as the carrier adds the 737 into its operation. Allegiant will also utilize a suite of Boeing Global Services digital tools to further enhance operational efficiency. Allegiant currently operates a fleet of 108 Airbus A319 and A320 airplanes.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

Contact

Joe Loeffler

Boeing Communications

425-306-2145

[email protected]

Jessica Kowal

Boeing Media Relations

206-660-6849

[email protected]

SOURCE Boeing