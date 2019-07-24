Allegiant and Minor League Baseball's Partnership Offers Travel and Baseball Promotions With the Allegiant World Mastercard® This Season

LAS VEGAS and ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) and Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) yesterday formally initiated their credit card rewards partnership, which was announced in December at the Baseball Winter Meetings™. The groundbreaking partnership is the first of its kind between a sports property and an airline. Expanding on the current relationship between the two brands, the new promotions offered to all Allegiant World Mastercard® holders will enhance fans' connections with their hometown teams in Allegiant markets across the country.

"The synergy between Allegiant and MiLB is evident, with a considerable overlap between teams and Allegiant cities. These new benefits will surely deepen our connection with fans across our network," said Scott DeAngelo, Allegiant chief marketing officer.

Cardholders can experience exclusive promotions by simply showing their Allegiant World Mastercard® at their local ballparks, in addition to existing rewards earned by making everyday purchases and by booking travel on Allegiant.com. Some of the perks fans can receive this year include early access at select ballparks, opportunities to enter to win monthly promotions, and much more.

"This new facet of our partnership with Allegiant showcases MiLB's ability to provide dedicated fans and cardholders with one-of-a-kind experiences," said David Wright, chief marketing and commercial officer for Minor League Baseball. "We continue to be bold in our pursuit of innovation, and the new features of this program aid our efforts to do so."

MiLB has a special connection to the communities it calls home, offering fans the best entertainment value in sports. As the hometown airline of cities across the country, Allegiant is proud to be the "Official Airline of Minor League Baseball."

For more information on the partnership promotions and to apply for your Allegiant World Mastercard®, visit Allegiant.com/GameChanger today.

About Allegiant®

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with premier leisure experiences - from vacations to hometown family entertainment. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves more than 450 routes across the country, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. Allegiant's Sunseeker Resorts subsidiary is currently under construction with its inaugural resort property, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor in Southwest Florida - a unique waterside integrated resort like no other. And a growing group of Allegiant Nonstop family entertainment centers offer state-of-the art indoor games and attractions to thrill seekers of all ages. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/ToZT30iauev.

About Minor League Baseball

Minor League Baseball is the governing body for all professional baseball teams in the United States, Canada, and the Dominican Republic that are affiliated with Major League Baseball® clubs through their farm systems. In 2018, Minor League Baseball attracted nearly 40.5 million fans to its ballparks to see baseball's future stars and experience affordable family-friendly entertainment that has been a staple of Minor League Baseball since 1901. Visit www.MiLB.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For information about rates, fees, other costs and benefits associated with the use of the credit card or to apply, visit Allegiant.com/GameChanger. The credit card program is issued and administered by Bank of America, N.A. Mastercard and World Mastercard are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated and are used by the issuer pursuant to license.

