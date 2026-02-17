Allegiant Announces "Flight #925: Destination Dollywood" for Travelers Headed to the Great Smoky Mountains this November

The specially numbered flight pays homage to Dolly Parton's iconic anthem

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announced the launch of a unique themed flight experience, Flight #925: Destination Dollywood. Vacationers flying from Orlando/Sanford (SFB) to Knoxville, Tennessee (TYS) on Allegiant flight #925 – numbered as a tribute to Dolly Parton's hit song "9 to 5" – will step away from their everyday routines and be invited to celebrate the best of life as Allegiant and Dollywood Parks & Resorts light up the skies and the Smokies with rides, giveaways, music, food and laughter.

The flight takes off on Nov. 6, 2026 with unique Dollywood themed experiences on the ground and in the air. Additionally, passengers who purchase park admission can enjoy a special experience just for them at Dollywood on Nov. 7.

Travelers who book flight #925 will be treated to an exclusive crossover experience, blending Allegiant's signature travel with Dollywood's renowned hospitality for a memorable journey unlike any other. From the moment they arrive at the airport in Sanford and throughout the journey to Knoxville, passengers will enjoy themed gate celebrations, live entertainment direct from Dollywood, trivia, themed food and drinks, exclusive merchandise commemorating the experience, and more. Flight #925 passengers who book Dollywood admission tickets will also receive complimentary exclusive ride time opportunities, as well as special treats, reserved show seating and more surprises during the park's Smoky Mountain Christmas, the 15-time and only winner of the Golden Ticket Award for Best Theme Park Christmas Event.

"Flight #925 is all about embracing the joy of travel," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's Chief Commercial Officer. "Partnering with Dollywood Parks & Resorts allows us to deliver a unique experience that reflects the best of both brands: great value, unforgettable moments, and the chance to create memories from the second you step on board."

The airline is collaborating with Dollywood to provide exclusive experiences for customers looking to disconnect from the world's distractions and reconnect with each other amid the natural beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains. More announcements are on the horizon, and Allegiant will share additional details and surprises as the flight date approaches.

"We're honored Allegiant asked Dollywood Parks & Resorts to partner with them for their first-ever themed flight for fans," said Eugene Naughton, Dollywood Parks & Resorts President. "Allegiant has long provided travelers in the Orlando area with a convenient, high-value way to visit the Smoky Mountains, one of the nation's leading family vacation destinations."

"Guests aboard flight #925 will enjoy a fast—and fun—way to reach the Smokies, where they can experience NightFlight Expedition, our brand-new adventure coaster, along with our award-winning Christmas festival featuring more than 6 million lights," added Naughton. "We're excited to welcome our Orlando-area friends with several exclusive, behind-the-scenes park experiences to add even more memories to their Smoky Mountain vacation."

Flight #925 passengers also have an opportunity to purchase a special lodging package at either of Dollywood's award-winning lodging properties, Dollywood's DreamMore Resort and Spa or Dollywood's HeartSong Lodge & Resort. The offer includes up to 25% off each night (Nov. 6 and Nov. 7), a $100 credit for food & beverage or merchandise at the resorts, as well as two Dollywood tickets with complimentary TimeSavers and trolley transportation to the park.

Dollywood has earned Tripadvisor's #1 U.S. theme park designation three of the last four years, and in 2025 won three Golden Tickets at the industry's most prestigious awards ceremony, Amusement Today's Golden Ticket Awards. The park claimed top honors for Best Guest Experience, Best Kids' Area and Best Family Coaster.

In addition to adding flight #925, Allegiant today announced its schedule extension through November 2026, giving travelers more opportunities to plan vacations and book future travel.

Allegiant's business model is built specifically for leisure travelers, prioritizing convenience and value through nonstop flights, flexible low base fares, and a travel experience designed to help customers spend less time at the airport and more time enjoying their destination.

Tickets for all newly announced routes are now available. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found at Allegiant.com.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

About Dollywood Parks & Resorts: A highly awarded and widely recognized leader in the amusement industry, Dollywood Parks & Resorts consists of the 165-acre Dollywood theme park; the 35-acre Dollywood's Splash Country; and two award-winning resort properties: Dollywood's DreamMore Resort and Spa, and Dollywood's HeartSong Lodge & Resort. As unique as its namesake and owner Dolly Parton, Dollywood opened in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, on May 3, 1986, and earned the theme park industry's highest accolade, the Applause Award, in 2010. In 2022, 2024 and 2025, Dollywood was named by Tripadvisor as the #1 theme park in the country based on actual guest reviews. The park is located near Great Smoky Mountains National Park and has been recognized as a top U.S. theme park by USA Today on multiple occasions. Dollywood is open mid-March through early January and offers rides, attractions, shows and crafters inspired by and authentic to the East Tennessee region. For more information, visit dollywood.com. Operating days and hours vary.

