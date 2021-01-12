Allegiant Announces Major Service Expansion With 21 New Nonstop Routes, Three New Cities

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announces 21 new nonstop routes, including nine routes to three new cities: Portland, Oregon; Key West, Florida, and Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Included as part of today's announcement are eight routes that were delayed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To celebrate the new service, Allegiant is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $39.*

"Today, travelers are seeking destinations that allow them the chance to recreate in a safe way, usually outdoors," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's vice president of revenue and planning. "The three cities we're adding to our network – Key West, Portland and Jackson Hole – are gateways to some of the United States' most scenic destinations, including national parks and other outdoor attractions that are in high demand."

New service from Jackson Hole Airport (JAC) includes:

Los Angeles, California via Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) – beginning June 2, 2021 with fares as low as $59 each way.* Phoenix, Arizona via Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) – beginning June 2, 2021 with fares as low as $59 each way.* Las Vegas, Nevada via McCarran International Airport (LAS) – beginning June 4, 2021 with fares as low as $49 each way.* Reno, Nevada via Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) – beginning June 4, 2021 with fares as low as $49 each way.*

New service from Key West International Airport (EYW) includes:

Nashville, Tennessee via Nashville International Airport (BNA) – beginning June 2, 2021 with fares as low as $59 each way.* Sanford, Florida via Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) – beginning June 4, 2021 with fares as low as $49 each way.*

New service from Portland International Airport (PDX) includes:

Santa Maria, California via Santa Maria Airport (SMX) – beginning April 15, 2021 with fares as low as $49 each way.* Monterey, California via Monterey Regional Airport (MRY) – beginning May 28, 2021 with fares as low as $49 each way.* Idaho Falls, Idaho via Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) – beginning May 28, 2021 with fares as low as $49 each way.*

New service from General Wayne A. Downing International Airport (PIA) includes:

Sarasota, Florida via Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) – beginning May 27, 2021 with fares as low as $59 each way.* Denver, Colorado via Denver International Airport (DEN) – beginning May 28, 2021 with fares as low as $39 each way.*

The new route to/from Charleston, South Carolina via Charleston International Airport (CHS) includes:

Belleville, Illinois / St. Louis, Missouri via MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV) – beginning May 28, 2021 with fares as low as $49 each way.*

The new route to/from Baltimore, Maryland via Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) includes:

Punta Gorda, Florida via Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) – beginning May 27, 2021 with fares as low as $59 each way.*

In addition to these new routes, Allegiant is announcing new dates for eight routes that were postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic. Allegiant is offering one-way fares on those routes as low as $39.*

The rescheduled routes to Norfolk International Airport (ORF) include:

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania via Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) – beginning June 3, 2021 with fares as low as $49 .* Columbus, Ohio via Rickenbacker International Airport (LCK) – beginning June 3, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49 .*

The rescheduled route to Nashville, Tennessee via Nashville International Airport (BNA) includes:

Greensboro, North Carolina via Piedmont Triad International Airport (GSO) – beginning June 3, 2021 with fares as low as $39 each way.*

The rescheduled route to/from Boston, Massachusetts via Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) includes:

Grand Rapids, Michigan via Gerald R. Ford Airport (GRR) – beginning March 5, 2021 with fares as low as $49 each way.*

The rescheduled route to/from Louisville, Kentucky via Louisville International Airport (SDF) includes:

Charleston, South Carolina via Charleston International Airport (CHS) – beginning May 28, 2021 with fares as low as $49 each way.*

The rescheduled route to/from Myrtle Beach, Florida via Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) includes:

Knoxville, Tennessee via McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) – beginning June 2, 2021 with fares as low as $39 each way.*

The rescheduled routes to/from Hudson Valley, New York via New York Stewart International Airport (SWF) include:

Destin, Florida via Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) – beginning June 13, 2021 with fares as low as $59 each way.* Savannah, Georgia via Savannah International Airport (SAV) – beginning May 26, 2021 with fares as low as $59 each way.*

Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

*About the introductory one-way fares:

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Jan. 13, 2021 for travel by Aug. 16, 2021. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.

Allegiant – Together We FlyTM

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

Media Contact

Phone: 702-800-2020

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

Related Links

http://www.allegiantair.com

