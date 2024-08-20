Allegiant Reports July 2024 Traffic

News provided by

Allegiant Travel Company

Aug 20, 2024, 09:00 ET

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for July 2024.

Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison

July 2024

July 2023

Change

Passengers

1,897,963

1,934,464

(1.9 %)

Revenue passenger miles (000)

1,683,321

1,711,901

(1.7 %)

Available seat miles (000)

1,923,205

1,877,266

2.4 %

Load factor

87.5 %

91.2 %

 (3.7pts)

Departures

12,580

12,252

2.7 %

Average stage length (miles)

870

867

0.3 %

 




Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison

July 2024

July 2023

Change

Passengers

1,908,813

1,943,900

(1.8 %)

Available seat miles (000)

1,968,720

1,907,384

3.2 %

Departures

12,912

12,459

3.6 %

Average stage length (miles)

868

866

0.2 %

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract.  System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results

$ per gallon

July 2024 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system

$2.84

Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

ALGT/G

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Allegiant Media Contact:

Investor Inquiries:

Sonya Padgett

Sherry Wilson

email: [email protected]

email: [email protected]

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

Also from this source

Allegiant Claims Top Spot in USA TODAY's Readers' Choice Awards for Best Airline Credit Card and Best Frequent Flyer Program

Allegiant Claims Top Spot in USA TODAY's Readers' Choice Awards for Best Airline Credit Card and Best Frequent Flyer Program

Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) travelers have spoken, and their customer satisfaction and loyalty has propelled the airline to new heights once again. The...
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY SECOND QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY SECOND QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported the following financial results for the second quarter 2024, as well as comparisons to the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Travel

Image1

Passenger Aviation

Image1

Sales Reports

News Releases in Similar Topics