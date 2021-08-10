Allegiant Announces New Aircraft And Crew Bases In Flint, Michigan And Appleton, Wisconsin

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announced plans to establish two new aircraft and crew bases during the first quarter of 2022, at Flint Bishop International Airport (FNT) and Appleton International Airport (ATW). The new bases are lynchpins of the Las Vegas-based airline's growth strategy, facilitating additional routes and flight frequencies for leisure travelers across Allegiant's all-nonstop network. Allegiant's investment will also bring high-wage jobs and economic benefit to these two key cities.

"Flint and Appleton have been incredibly successful cities for Allegiant, where we've grown our operations steadily over the years," said Drew Wells, senior vice president of revenue and planning. "It makes perfect sense to establish aircraft and crew bases in these great communities, furthering our presence as a hometown airline. Having locally-based operations will mean opportunities for expanded hours, as well as more – and more frequent – flight offerings for local residents. These new bases will also be pivotal to stretching our network, increasing nonstop flight offerings throughout the country as demand for leisure travel continues to rebound."

At Flint Bishop International Airport (FNT), Allegiant will begin base operations with three Airbus A320 aircraft and at least 89 crew members, maintenance technicians and support staff on February 16, 2022 – an investment of $75 million.

"This announcement is the culmination of a great relationship with Allegiant, our community and the region as a whole," said Nino Sapone, chief executive officer, Flint Bishop International Airport. "Our passengers have proven time and again how much they value the unique brand of travel that Allegiant offers. Allegiant has grown from less than seven percent of our traffic in 2016, to over 54 percent today. It's an amazing story of growth, commitment and partnership. Opening this base will add a variety of high paying jobs to the region, give our passengers greater access to more nonstop destinations, and the airline a home in Mid-Michigan. We're looking forward to taking this partnership to the next level."

Allegiant began operating at FNT in 2016 and currently offers eight nonstop routes – to Orlando-Sanford, Fort Lauderdale, Punta Gorda, St. Pete-Clearwater and Sarasota, Florida.; Nashville, Tennessee; Las Vegas, Nevada and Phoenix/Mesa, Arizona (new service starting Nov. 18, 2021). In 2019, Allegiant carried nearly 197,000 passengers through Flint.

At Appleton International Airport (ATW), a $50 million investment will include two locally-based Airbus A320 aircraft and bring at least 66 new jobs to the community. Allegiant will begin base operations at ATW on March 2, 2022.

"Allegiant understands our state's passion for travel and we are thrilled to partner on this expansion right in the heart of Wisconsin," said Abe Weber, Appleton Airport director. "This new Allegiant crew and aircraft base at Appleton Airport will enable us to offer even more nonstop destinations and future travel options. And, equally as important, it further delivers on our mission of quickly, easily and conveniently connecting our community to the world, giving our travelers more time for what matters most."

Allegiant began service at ATW in 2008 and currently offers seven nonstop routes – to Orlando-Sanford, St. Pete-Clearwater and Punta Gorda, Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; Phoenix-Mesa, Arizona; Savannah, Georgia and Las Vegas. Allegiant in 2019 carried nearly 147,000 passengers through ATW.

Unlike most other airlines, Allegiant operates an "out-and-back" network, with exclusively nonstop flights - meaning each day's flying starts and ends at a base, rather than connecting traffic through busy hub airports. The base at Appleton International Airport will bring additional flexibility for flight times and future route opportunities, as locally-based crew members return home nightly to the area.

Allegiant, which employs more than 4,200 team members across the U.S., plans to begin hiring pilots, flight attendants, mechanics and ground personnel to support base operations in Flint and Appleton. Available positions will be posted on Allegiant's careers website, where interested applicants may apply online.

Allegiant – Together We FlyTM

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

Flint Bishop International Airport

Flint Bishop International Airport (FNT) is "Not the only way to fly. Just a better one". Flint guarantees you all of the destination options of a larger airport, while flying from the comfort of a relaxing and beautiful facility. Flint features all-jet service, with flights provided by Allegiant, American, Delta (temporarily suspended) and United. Our airlines provide many nonstop flights to popular destinations across the country that will also connect you around the world, usually in one stop or less. For reservations and flight information from Flint, visit our website at bishopairport.org

Appleton International Airport (ATW)

Appleton International Airport connects our community to the world through American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, and Allegiant Air. In addition to offering nonstop service to 14 destinations, Appleton Airport connects to six major international airport hubs from which travelers can fly to almost anywhere in the world. Using Appleton Airport, travelers can safely and more conveniently get to their destination and home again, leaving them more time for what really matters. Visit atwairport.com to learn more.

Media Contacts:

Allegiant – 702-800-2020, [email protected]

Flint Bishop International Airport - 810-235-6560, ext. 120, [email protected]

Appleton International Airport – 920-209-9031, [email protected]

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

Related Links

http://www.allegiantair.com

