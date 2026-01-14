Allegiant Announces Senior Leadership Promotions

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announced several senior leadership promotions that strengthen organizational depth and position the company for long‑term success as it enters a pivotal next phase, including the establishment of an Integration Management Office.

The promotions include Michael Broderick as Senior Vice President & Chief Integration Officer, Rebecca Aretos as Senior Vice President, Finance & Chief Accounting Officer, and Asad Shaikh as Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance & Treasurer.

"These leaders have decades of industry experience and have consistently delivered exceptional results while shaping the culture, performance and reputation that define Allegiant today," said Robert Neal, President & Chief Financial Officer. "Their leadership, expertise and commitment to our people and customers will be critical as we navigate upcoming milestones and build the foundation for Allegiant's future growth. These promotions reflect past achievements and our confidence in their ability to guide Allegiant into its next chapter."

Leadership appointments include:

Michael Broderick — Senior Vice President & Chief Integration Officer

Michael Broderick has been appointed Chief Integration Officer and will lead Allegiant's Integration Management Office (IMO), overseeing integration planning related to the company's proposed combination with Sun Country. He will coordinate cross‑functional planning, decision‑making and communication to ensure a thoughtful, well‑organized approach that prioritizes team members and customers.

Since joining Allegiant in 2017, Broderick has built a strong enterprise and operational track record, most recently overseeing Procurement, Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) and Airport Affairs. Prior to joining Allegiant, he held leadership roles at US Airways, Sabre, and American Airlines.

Rebecca Aretos — Senior Vice President, Finance & Chief Accounting Officer

Rebecca Aretos has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Finance & Chief Accounting Officer. Aretos joined Allegiant in 2007 and has been a long‑standing leader within the Finance organization, known for her technical expertise, governance focus, and commitment to transparency. She played a central role in leading the company's major transition to its SAP enterprise resource planning system.

In her expanded role, she will continue overseeing Accounting while assuming leadership of the FP&A organization, reflecting the importance of integrated planning, forecasting strength and enhanced decision support as the business scales.

Asad Shaikh — Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance & Treasurer

Asad Shaikh has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance & Treasurer. Since joining Allegiant in 2013, Asad has strengthened the company's long‑term financial strategy through disciplined leadership of key fleet decisions. He has guided Airbus fleet transactions and played a pivotal role in negotiating and executing Allegiant's Boeing 737 MAX order.

Since 2024, he has overseen Corporate Finance and Treasury with a focus on liquidity, aircraft financing and balance‑sheet management. His expanded role includes oversight of the Procurement organization to further align strategic sourcing decisions with Allegiant's long‑term financial outcomes.

About the Integration Management Office (IMO)

The newly established IMO will report to Allegiant's CEO, Gregory C. Anderson, and coordinate integration planning and execution related to Allegiant's proposed acquisition of Sun Country. Allegiant and Sun Country will continue to operate as separate companies until the transaction closes and all required approvals are obtained.

