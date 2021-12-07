Allegiant Announces Nine New Nonstop Routes To Premier Spring Break Destinations With Fares As Low As $39*

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announces nine new nonstop routes for spring vacation travel to premier destinations in Florida and the southwest. To celebrate, Allegiant is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $39.*

"These routes will connect our customers to premier destinations in Arizona and Florida just in time for Spring break," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's senior vice president of revenue and planning. "Whether travelers are looking to explore the desert southwest or take in the beaches of Florida, we've got the flights for them – free from the hassle of stops and layovers – at a price they can afford."

The new routes to Knoxville, Tennessee via McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) include:

Phoenix, Arizona via Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) – beginning Feb. 16, 2022 with one-way fares as low as $59 .* Minneapolis, Minnesota via Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) – beginning March 9, 2022 with one-way fares as low as $49 .*

The new route to Phoenix, Arizona via Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA):

Toledo, Ohio via Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport (TOL) – beginning March 9, 2022 with one-way fares as low as $59 .*

The new route to St. Petersburg, Florida via St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) include:

Clarksburg, West Virginia via North Central West Virginia Airport (CKB) – beginning March 11, 2022 with one-way fares as low as $49 .*

The new routes to Appleton, Wisconsin via Appleton International Airport (ATW):

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) – beginning March 10, 2022 with one-way fares as low as $49 .* Sarasota, Florida via Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) – beginning March 11, 2022 with one-way fares as low as $59 .* Denver, Colo. Via Denver Airport (DEN) – beginning March 11, 2022 with one-way fares as low as $39 .*

The new routes to Flint, Michigan via Flint Bishop International Airport (FNT) include:

Boston, Massachusetts via Logan International Airport (BOS) – beginning March 10, 2022 with one-way fares as low as $49 .* Jacksonville, Fla. via Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) – beginning March 11, 2022 with one-way fares as low as $39 .*

Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

*About the introductory one-way fares:

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Dec. 8, 2021 for travel by Aug. 15, 2022. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com .

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

