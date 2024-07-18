Allegiant Announces President Greg Anderson as Next CEO

Maurice J. Gallagher to transition to Executive Chairman

LAS VEGAS, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) announced today that Gregory C. Anderson has been named CEO and President of the Company succeeding Maurice J. Gallagher, who will be retiring from that role effective September 1. Gallagher will continue to serve the Company as Executive Chairman of the Board. Anderson will join the Board at that time.

"On behalf of the board of directors, I'm thrilled to announce Greg as Allegiant's CEO," Gallagher said. "After working closely with him for the past 15 years, I have first-hand knowledge of his phenomenal leadership skills, business acumen, industry knowledge and work ethic that make him well-prepared to take on these added responsibilities. He's incredibly well-respected within the Company and throughout the industry. In many ways, he's already doing the job. It's time to make it official. Our ability to internally grow talent such as Greg and his team is a core strength of our company."

Anderson joined Allegiant in 2010 and steadily rose through the management ranks. He has held several leadership positions during his tenure, including previously serving as chief financial officer and was instrumental in steering the Company through the pandemic, one of the most financially challenging times in the history of the airline industry.

Under his current role as president, Anderson has continued to lead the team to a position as one of the top airlines in the industry, excelling in financial and operational performance along with customer satisfaction. The company has received numerous industry accolades for performance and customer experience.

Prior to joining Allegiant, Anderson worked for U.S. Airways and Ernst and Young, where his primary focus was the commercial aviation sector.

"I'm honored and humbled to serve as Allegiant's next CEO," Anderson said. "I've had the great fortune to be mentored over many years by one of the most respected innovators and CEOs in the airline industry, Maury Gallagher. He has shown me the importance of thinking like an owner and how our team members are the foundation of our success. Each day, they bring their best to the table, turning challenges into opportunities. As CEO, I look forward to extending Allegiant's success and serving with the same level of passion and dedication they bring to become better every day."

Under Gallagher's leadership, Allegiant adopted a unique business model that has differentiated itself in the U.S. aviation market, offering leisure consumers nonstop flights at industry-low fares.

"As Allegiant's founder, largest individual shareholder and CEO for nearly 25 years, I have as much interest as anyone in the future of this amazing Company," Gallagher said. "I have complete confidence with Greg at the helm and I know he will continue to build on our success."

About Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com.

