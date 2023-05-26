ALLEGIANT ANNOUNCES RATIFIED DISPATCHERS CONTRACT AGREEMENT WITH INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS

Allegiant Travel Company

26 May, 2023, 19:55 ET

LAS VEGAS, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announced that the company and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT), representing Allegiant dispatchers, have ratified a new contract agreement on a two-year extension to the union's initial collective bargaining agreement.

The tentative agreement, announced on May 3, 2023, was ratified by the Allegiant flight dispatchers with a 95.8% approval vote. Allegiant currently employs 50 flight dispatchers, coordinators, and instructors.

"We are pleased to see our dispatchers overwhelmingly voted to ratify the tentative agreement we presented a few weeks ago. This extension comes more than a year before the current contract's amendable date, thanks to the hard work and dedication of the negotiating teams for both Allegiant and IBT," said Allegiant President Greg Anderson. "Our team of dispatchers play a critical role in our operations, and we appreciate their overwhelming approval and commitment to this process."

The current collective bargaining agreement became effective on April 25, 2019 and was scheduled to become amendable on May 31, 2024. The parties opened off the record discussions early, resulting in a tentative agreement to replace the original rate increases scheduled for May 31 of this year, and adding two additional years addressing a change in rates only.

Allegiant – Together We FlyTM
Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

