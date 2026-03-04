Allegiant Announces Second "Destination Dollywood" Fan Flight to Knoxville

Flight #2925 expands access to an exclusive fan experience in November

LAS VEGAS, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to popular demand, Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announced the addition of "Flight #2925: Destination Dollywood," a second chance for fans to take part in the previously sold-out themed flight experience in November. Since 1986, Dollywood has attracted fans and adventure seekers with its rides, live performances, shopping opportunities, craft demonstrations, and distinct dining experiences.

Vacationers flying from Orlando/Sanford (SFB) to Knoxville, Tennessee (TYS) on Allegiant flights #925 and #2925 – both numbered as a tribute to Dolly Parton's hit song "9 to 5" – will step away from their everyday routines and be invited to celebrate the best of life as Allegiant and Dollywood Parks & Resorts light up the skies and the Smokies with rides, giveaways, music, food and laughter.

"Our Destination Dollywood flights have truly demonstrated what Allegiant has always believed about leisure travel," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's Chief Commercial Officer. "For us, flying isn't just about getting from one place to another, it's about creating meaningful connections with the people, destinations, and experiences that matter most. By introducing Flight #2925, we're offering fans another opportunity to come together, celebrate their shared passions, and enjoy an unforgettable journey."

Like Flight #925, one of Allegiant's fastest-selling flights to date, Flight #2925 departs Nov. 6, 2026, with unique Dollywood themed experiences on the ground and in the air.

Additionally, passengers who purchase park admission can enjoy a special experience just for them at Dollywood on Nov. 7. Those travelers will also have access to special park experiences during Dollywood's award-winning Smoky Mountain Christmas, the 15-time and only winner of the Golden Ticket Award for Best Theme Park Christmas Event celebration, that same day.

"Allegiant tells us the Dollywood-themed flight was one of the fastest selling flights in their history," said Eugene Naughton, Dollywood Parks & Resorts President. "We knew our friends in Orlando would be excited about Allegiant Flight #925 because they know the Smoky Mountains provide a welcome and relaxed retreat from the fast pace they experience every day."

Flight #2925 passengers also have an opportunity to purchase a special lodging package at either of Dollywood's award-winning lodging properties, Dollywood's DreamMore Resort and Spa or Dollywood's HeartSong Lodge & Resort. The offer includes up to 25% off each night (Nov. 6 and Nov. 7), a $100 credit for food & beverage or merchandise at the resorts, as well as two Dollywood tickets with complimentary TimeSavers and trolley transportation to the park.

"Because it was so popular, we know some guests missed out, and we want to provide more opportunities for Allegiant passengers to enjoy the warmth and hospitality of Tripadvisor's #1 U.S. theme park. We're excited to work with Allegiant on a second Dollywood-themed flight from Sanford to McGhee Tyson Airport," added Naughton.

Allegiant's business model is built specifically for leisure travelers, prioritizing convenience and value through nonstop flights, flexible low base fares, and a travel experience designed to help customers spend less time at the airport and more time enjoying their destination.

Destination Dollywood expands Allegiant's commitment to delivering a travel experience that pairs great value with unforgettable moments, while offering customers nonstop access to high-demand events.

Tickets for flight #2925 are now available, and customers are encouraged to book early due to anticipated strong demand. The exclusive resort offer will be emailed to passengers separately after they book. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found at Allegiant.com.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket.

A highly awarded and widely recognized leader in the amusement industry, Dollywood Parks & Resorts consists of the 165-acre Dollywood theme park; the 35-acre Dollywood's Splash Country; and two award-winning resort properties: Dollywood's DreamMore Resort and Spa, and Dollywood's HeartSong Lodge & Resort. As unique as its namesake and owner Dolly Parton, Dollywood opened in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, on May 3, 1986, and earned the theme park industry's highest accolade, the Applause Award, in 2010. In 2022, 2024 and 2025, Dollywood was named by Tripadvisor as the #1 theme park in the country based on actual guest reviews. The park is located near Great Smoky Mountains National Park and has been recognized as a top U.S. theme park by USA Today on multiple occasions. Dollywood is open mid-March through early January and offers rides, attractions, shows and crafters inspired by and authentic to the East Tennessee region.

