Allegiant Announces Six New Nonstop Routes To Make Sunny Summer And Fall Vacation Dreams Come True

LAS VEGAS, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announces six new nonstop routes for summer and fall vacation travel to premier destinations in Florida and the west. The new offerings include two routes to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX), which Allegiant will serve for the first time in its history. To celebrate, Allegiant is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $38.*

"We're hearing nothing but excitement from travelers looking forward to taking some long-overdue vacations," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's senior vice president of revenue and planning. "We are excited to offer travelers even more convenient, nonstop routes to make those dreams of sunny places come true. Whether you're looking to explore the desert southwest or take in the beaches of Florida, we've got your ride – free from the hassle of stops and layovers – at a price you can afford."

The new routes to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) include:

Provo, Utah via Provo Airport (PVU) – beginning Oct. 8, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $38 .* Stockton, Calif. via Stockton Metropolitan Airport (SCK) – beginning Oct. 15, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $38 .*

The new route to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA):

Pittsburgh, Penn. via Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) – beginning Aug. 19, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $89 .*

The new routes to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) include:

Bentonville, Ark. via Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) – beginning July 2, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $38 .* Provo, Utah via Provo Airport (PVU) – beginning Oct. 7, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $99 .*

The new route to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL):

Bentonville, Ark. via Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) – beginning Oct. 8, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $38 .*

Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

*About the introductory one-way fares:

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by May 26, 2021 for travel by Jan. 3, 2022. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

