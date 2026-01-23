Allegiant Named by The Wall Street Journal as One of the Top U.S. Airlines of 2025

Allegiant ranked second on the list, finishing as the top Value Carrier

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) is proud to announce its recognition in The Wall Street Journal's annual list of top U.S. airlines. Allegiant placed second overall and earned the highest ranking among value airlines, underscoring the company's commitment to exceptional customer service, operational reliability, and industry-leading value.

Earning a top position on The Wall Street Journal's esteemed list is a testament to Allegiant's appeal and top-notch service to its customers. The airline posted a 99.89% controllable completion rate in 2025, which measures flight completion when disruptions such as weather or air traffic control are excluded, and ranked first in the industry for fewest cancellations. Allegiant is also number one in the industry at handling baggage and did not involuntarily bump a single passenger in 2025.

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Allegiant operates a network of more than 550 nonstop routes, giving leisure travelers simple, affordable access to visit the people and places that matter most to them. The WSJ distinction highlights the company's continued focus on delivering a safe, friendly, and dependable experience that puts customers at the center of every decision.

"Being named among the top airlines by The Wall Street Journal is an incredible honor, and it reflects the consistency our team delivers every day. In an industry that often faces its challenges, we've always believed that the simplest principles—reliability, convenience, and care—are the foundation of exceptional service," said Allegiant's CEO, Gregory C. Anderson. "It's not just about operational efficiency; it's about delivering on the promise of a seamless, stress-free journey. This recognition underscores the importance of focusing on the details that matter most to our travelers, because at the end of the day, it's about providing peace of mind. We're proud that our approach to customer service is resonating, and we remain dedicated to continuously improving, so every flight is a step toward earning our passengers' trust."

This year's recognition reflects a steady, multi-year progression for Allegiant in The Wall Street Journal's airline rankings, demonstrating the company's disciplined focus on continuous improvement. Since 2021, Allegiant has maintained a position among the top five airlines on the prestigious list, achieving its highest placement to date at number two. That forward movement highlights how sustained investments in operational reliability, customer care, and frontline execution deliver measurable results for travelers.

"We have a long history of providing great service at an attractive price for our customers and take pride in being the airline of choice for leisure travelers," said Anderson.

The honor also affirms the power of Allegiant's unique business model—one designed to bridge the gap in connecting small-to-medium sized markets to top vacation destinations via nonstop flights. With no layovers and flexible, low‑base fares, Allegiant allows travelers to spend less time at the airport and more time on vacation. The airline prioritizes convenience and value, empowering travelers to design trips that fit their schedules and budgets.

The Wall Street Journal evaluated major U.S. carriers using a range of performance indicators, including reliability metrics, customer service factors, and operational data.

To view the full story, visit The Wall Street Journal. For flight days, times and the lowest fares, visit www.allegiant.com.

